Mucinex® Launches "Our Community Needs You Well" Campaign For National Hispanic Heritage Month, Honoring Latinos Impacting Their Communities

As National Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off, Mucinex is debuting three documentary films featuring Los Angeles Latinx – Martha Salmon, Yasmin Qartoumy and Christian Escamilla – local heroes identified by the brand for the meaningful work they've done to keep their communities safe, healthy, and well.

Martha, a registered nurse, spends her time caring for the Hispanic community, inspiring other Latinos to pursue a career in healthcare through her organization Latina, RN. Yasmin, an esthetician, has leveraged her expertise in skincare to connect with the Los Angeles homeless population by providing them with facials, pedicures, and more. And Christian, a construction worker by day and volunteer boxing coach on the side, is recognized for mentoring Latino youth, teaching them how to lead a more meaningful and healthy life off the streets.

To further support these heroes and the Southern California Latino community, Mucinex will be making a $30,000 donation to a local organization that supports Latino causes, and a portion of this donation will support the important work that Martha, Yasmin and Christian do in their communities.

"This donation from Mucinex will allow me to continue helping my community by providing facials, hygiene kits and one-thousand cans of food to more than five-hundred homeless people in Los Angeles. It will help so many people feel loved – one facial, one interaction and one person at a time," said Yasmin Qartoumy. "A small act of kindness may not change the whole world, but it could change the world for one person."

"Now more than ever, it's so important for consumers to put their trust in science and medicine. And as a brand that's trusted by doctors and families everywhere, Mucinex is committed to supporting the health and wellness of the Latino community," said Albert So, Associate Director at Reckitt. "We are honored to give back to the Southern California Hispanic community by recognizing and supporting these unsung local heroes, while also benefiting an organization that stands for empowering Latinos to live fulfilling lives."

To continue connecting with the Hispanic community, Mucinex is teaming up with Dr. Mauricio Gonzalez, MD a Hispanic internal medicine physician in New York City who is passionate about bridging the gap and educating patients on the medical industry. "As a healthcare professional who has lived and worked in both Mexico and the U.S., I've experienced firsthand the value of respecting different cultures and backgrounds," said Dr. Gonzalez. "I'm thrilled to be partnering with a brand that is passionate about educating the Latino community on the importance of taking care of yourself and keeping an already vibrant community thriving."

Consumers can learn more about Mucinex and the brand's "Our Community Needs You Well" campaign by going to YouTube.com/Mucinex or Mucinex.com/OurCommunity for more information.

