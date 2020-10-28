MUCINEX® Offers A Fun Way To Keep The Halloween Spirit Alive While Celebrating At Home

Beginning October 28 th , MUCINEX® "Ghost & Post" gives fans access to a new series of spooky Giphy stickers across social media platforms that feature the iconic Mr. Mucus haunting around in a variety of creepy costumes: think witches, skeletons, vampires and ghosts galore. That means you're just one selfie away from drumming up a night full of fun, fear and fright... while still embracing socially distant guidelines. These scary stickers can be found by searching #Mucinex, #mucus and #GhostAndPost on Instagram and Facebook Stories. An equally FRIGHT-tastic Snapchat filter is also available.

The brand hopes the simple act of hanging at home with The Monster of Mucus will motivate zombies and werewolves everywhere to avoid parties while finding creative ways to celebrate the holiday safely. In other words, you can definitely ghost social gatherings this year...but you don't have to ghost your Halloween spirit. Simply create your photos enhanced by the Mr. Mucus stickers on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat, and then post along with the hashtag #GhostAndPost, and you'll be sharing and caring while having a safe and super-fun holiday. And for those looking to add some chills to their humdrum video calls, exclusive Zoom backgrounds are available at https://www.mucinex.com/pages/ghostandpost .

This initiative is part of MUCINEX®'s transformation from a traditional over-the-counter remedy to a health and wellness brand that boldly aims to meet consumer's needs on the latest social and digital platforms. It's all part of MUCINEX®'s ongoing mission to encourage self-care and health care, and elevating these conversations in fun, and often surprising ways.

