Mucus Clearance Devices Market to Record a CAGR of 6.22%, Increase in Patient Awareness to Drive Growth - Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Mucus Clearance Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

The mucus clearance devices market report covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Mucus Clearance Devices Market 2022-2026: Market Drivers and Challenges

An increase in patient awareness is driving the growth of the market. The prevalence of respiratory disorders has risen considerably. However, early detection of these diseases can control them. Many government organizations are collaborating to raise awareness among patients about respiratory diseases. For example, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has taken several initiatives to raise awareness about respiratory disorders. Such efforts to raise awareness about respiratory diseases and the availability of treatment and diagnostic options will drive the growth of the global mucus clearance devices market during the forecast period.

Financial and budget constraints of small- and medium-sized end-users will the global mucus clearance devices market during the forecast period. End-users, such as tier-1 and tier-2 clinics and hospitals, are opting for mucus clearance devices. The cost of these devices rises with technological advances. Furthermore, small- and medium-sized end-users have limited funds to procure mucus clearance devices. Hence, the high cost of mucus clearance devices acts as a constraint for these end-users. Therefore, the low availability of affordable mucus clearance devices for small- and medium-sized end-users will limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Mucus Clearance Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The mucus clearance devices market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and partnerships, product launches, and online and brick-and-mortar sales of products to compete in the market.

AbbVie Inc., CEGLA Medizintechnik GmbH and Co. KG, D R BURTON HEALTHCARE LLC, Electromed Inc., General Physiotherapy Inc., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Informa Plc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medical Acoustics Music, Monaghan Medical Corp., PARI Medical Holding GmbH, Smiths Group Plc, Thayer Medical Corp., and VORTRAN Medical Technology Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Mucus Clearance Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

COPD And Asthma



Cystic Fibrosis



Other

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Mucus Clearance Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist mucus clearance devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mucus clearance devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mucus clearance devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mucus clearance devices market vendors

Related Reports

Virus Filtration Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Robotic Medical Imaging Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Mucus Clearance Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 193.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.59 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., CEGLA Medizintechnik GmbH and Co. KG, D R BURTON HEALTHCARE LLC, Electromed Inc., General Physiotherapy Inc., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Informa Plc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medical Acoustics Music, Monaghan Medical Corp., PARI Medical Holding GmbH, Smiths Group Plc, Thayer Medical Corp., and VORTRAN Medical Technology Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 COPD and Asthma - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on COPD and Asthma - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on COPD and Asthma - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on COPD and Asthma - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on COPD and Asthma - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cystic fibrosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Cystic fibrosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cystic fibrosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Cystic fibrosis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cystic fibrosis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Other - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Other - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Other - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Other - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Other - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 89: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Electromed Inc.

Exhibit 92: Electromed Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Electromed Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Electromed Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Electromed Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc.

Exhibit 96: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 99: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 101: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 102: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 104: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.7 Medical Acoustics Music

Exhibit 106: Medical Acoustics Music - Overview



Exhibit 107: Medical Acoustics Music - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Medical Acoustics Music - Key offerings

10.8 Monaghan Medical Corp.

Exhibit 109: Monaghan Medical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Monaghan Medical Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Monaghan Medical Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 PARI Medical Holding GmbH

Exhibit 112: PARI Medical Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 113: PARI Medical Holding GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: PARI Medical Holding GmbH - Key offerings

10.10 Smiths Group Plc

Exhibit 115: Smiths Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 116: Smiths Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Smiths Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 118: Smiths Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Smiths Group Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Thayer Medical Corp.

Exhibit 120: Thayer Medical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Thayer Medical Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Thayer Medical Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 VORTRAN Medical Technology Inc.

Exhibit 123: VORTRAN Medical Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: VORTRAN Medical Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: VORTRAN Medical Technology Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio