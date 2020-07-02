Mud Bay Celebrates Opening Store in The Trails at Silverdale by Matching Donations to Local Pet Food Pantry

SILVERDALE, Wash., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mud Bay's new Silverdale, Washington, location (11467 Pacific Crest Place NW Suite C125) will open on Sunday, July 5th at 9:00 a.m., but instead of hosting opening day festivities, Mud Bay will be matching food donations made at their new store for Kitsap Humane Society's Pet Food Pantry. The donation drive will last through Friday, July 31st, and Mud Bay is committed to matching all pet food donations pound-for-pound.

Since COVID-19 began to affect Washington, Kitsap Humane Society has seen a 20-percent increase in people visiting its pet food pantry. The animal welfare organization hopes that people from the surrounding communities will take this opportunity to contribute to the pet food bank by buying or bringing food to Silverdale's Mud Bay—and possibly help their neighbors in the process.

"One of our biggest priorities is to help pets stay in their homes and to keep families together. With this extra food, we can support more pets and their owners during this time of hardship and ensure pet owners in our community don't have to consider rehoming their pet due to an inability to afford pet food," said Kitsap Humane Society Events and Outreach Manager Amanda Graham.

In addition to the donation drive, Mud Bay will be giving away 4 great prizes valued at over $200 to celebrate the Silverdale store grand opening. Visit Mud Bay's Facebook page for contest details. Winners will be announced on July 18th and August 1st.

Visitors to the new Silverdale, Washington, store can browse inside or order online for curbside pickup prior to their visit. In-person visitors can take advantage of the full-size pet scale, free treat of the week samples, and a solution-based philosophy that helps customers find the right products for their individual dog or cat.

