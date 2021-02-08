Mueller Sports Medicine Introduces Adjustable Posture Corrector

Because many people who are working from home are ordinarily in an ergonomically designed office, the home workspace may include a less comfortable setup – poor chair support and a position of the laptop below eye level. This can lead to bad posture and an aching back and shoulders due to additional stress placed on joints and muscles.

While some people have invested in new technology to help them work from home, they may not be taking advantage of something simple that will benefit their own health – the Mueller® Adjustable Posture Corrector.

"A posture product can improve overall health," said John Cayer, President of Mueller Sports Medicine. "With upright posture, I feel more alert, feel more energized and have a higher level of brain activity. For less than $20, the Mueller® Adjustable Posture Corrector can help manage poor posture – whether it is used while sitting in front of a computer for work or doing everyday activities."

The Mueller® Adjustable Posture Corrector provides moderate support to the upper back and can be used for a variety of activities where people might experience pain in the neck and shoulders.

The adjustable straps easily fold under the arms and have increased padding to make the posture corrector much more comfortable than most posture braces. A mix of stretch and non-stretch materials provides the right combination of comfort and support as stretch materials provide a gentle reminder to improve posture and straighten up when slouching. The non-stretch straps are padded to ensure comfort while providing more rigid support to the upper back.

Made for both women and men, it is lightweight and breathable so it can be worn throughout any daily activity. The slim construction allows it to be worn discreetly under or over clothing.

"While support braces are typically designed for athletes, they are also very effective for other activities, especially repetitive use actions," added Cayer. "The Mueller® Adjustable Posture Corrector can be beneficial for a number of people who experience issues with back or shoulder discomfort."

The Mueller Sports Medicine Posture Corrector (https://muellersportsmed.wistia.com/medias/eti55p02h6) can be found at U.S. retailers, including Amazon, Walmart.com, Walgreens and others.

ABOUT MUELLER SPORTS MEDICINE

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. was founded more than 60 years ago by former University of Wisconsin basketball player turned registered pharmacist Curt Mueller who coined the term "sports medicine." The company was based on developing better products to protect athletes from injury and enhance their performance and has expanded into the overall health and wellness segment for all audiences.

Mueller, which continues to be a family-owned company, was the first company to offer knee braces with the patented Triaxial Hinge (U.S. Patent Nos. 4,726,362 and 4,573,455) designed to properly track the knee joint and provide near-normal motion. Other products include HydraCinn® fabric, a moisture-management system that is soft, comfortable, durable and breathable for long term use, Mueller® Green, an earth-friendly line of braces and supports, and Mueller® TYPHOON Kinesiology Tape, featuring a revolutionary wave pattern adhesive that moves with the skin and muscles. Other brands include Sport Care®, Thor®, Omniforce®, PFTape®, Hot Stuff®, Hg80® featuring HydraCinn® fabric , Stickum™, MTape®, ProStrips®, Athletic Care®, Recoil® and Quench Gum®.

The extensive line of sports medicine products can be found in more than 100 countries. www.muellersportsmed.com.

