MUELLER SPORTS MEDICINE OFFERS NEXT GENERATION OF HIGH-PERFORMANCE COMPRESSION THERAPY FOR BOTH CONSUMERS AND ATHLETES WITH REVIVE™

REVIVE ™ , our newest offering in the Mueller ® Recovery Care ® line, is a rechargeable, portable, pneumatic compression device used to gently massage muscle tissues to promote lymphatic uptake, thereby removing inflammatory byproducts associated with hard workouts, extended periods of standing or sitting, and swelling.

REVIVE™ offers true and customizable graduated compression through overlapping chambers with highly controlled pressure throughout the treated area. The devices are backed by world-recognized clinical studies showing effective movement of lymphatic fluid and increased circulation during treatment1.

"As athletes and athletic trainers want faster and more controlled recovery, they should be looking to Mueller® Recovery Care® REVIVE™ devices," said John Cayer, President of Mueller Sports Medicine. "REVIVE™ offers 40 years of technical expertise, the most cycles, and longest battery life."

REVIVE™ is offered in two models: the M4 pneumatic pump console will offer Bluetooth connection and full customizability for treatment times and pressures, and the M2 will offer elegant simplicity while still allowing control of treatment time and compression. Both M4 and M2 models are registered and approved by the FDA as a class II medical device. REVIVE™ M4 and M2 models have industry-leading batteries with up to 8 hours of use per charge, so it can easily be used while traveling.

The garments are made of materials that are easy to clean and biocompatible. Each console will include two leg garments. Arm, half vest with arm, calf boots, full pants, and core garments will also be available. Arm and leg garments are bilateral, so "left" and "right" purchases don't need to be made.

REVIVE™ will be available in the USA starting August 1, 2022, found through your local Mueller Sports Medicine representative, by calling Mueller directly at 1-800-356-9522, online at muellersportsmed.com, or Amazon.

1 Effect of pneumatic compression therapy on lymph movement in lymphedema-affected extremities, as assessed by near-infrared fluorescence lymphatic imaging: Aldrich, MB, et. al; Journal of Innovative Optical Health Sciences Vol. 10, No. 02 (2017)

ABOUT MUELLER SPORTS MEDICINE

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. was founded more than 60 years ago by former University of Wisconsin basketball player turned registered pharmacist, Curt Mueller, who coined the term "sports medicine." The company was based on developing better products to protect athletes from injury and enhance their performance and has expanded into the overall health and wellness segment for all audiences.

Mueller, which continues to be a family-owned company, was the first company to offer knee braces with the patented Triaxial Hinge (U.S. Patent Nos. 4,726,362 and 4,573,455) designed to properly track the knee joint and provide near-normal motion. Other products include HydraCinn® fabric, a moisture-management system that is soft, comfortable, durable and breathable for long term use, Mueller® Green, an earth-friendly line of braces and supports, and Mueller® TYPHOON Kinesiology Tape, featuring a revolutionary wave pattern adhesive that moves with the skin and muscles. Other brands include Sport Care®, Thor®, Omniforce®, PFTape®, Hot Stuff®, Hg80® featuring HydraCinn® fabric , Stickum™, MTape®, ProStrips®, Athletic Care®, Recoil® and Quench Gum®.

The extensive line of sports medicine products can be found in more than 100 countries. www.muellersportsmed.com.

ABOUT MEGO AFEK

Mego Afek specializes in developing and manufacturing medical and aesthetic pneumatic compression therapy systems for home care, clinics, and hospitals, with more than 40 years of experience.

Mego Afek's pneumatic compression systems are the most advanced, clinically proven giving its users the highest standard of care together with top compliance and ease of use for improving health, wellbeing, and quality of life.

Mego Afek has three main product lines, The Lympha Press® which is the global leading brand for treatment of lymphedema, venous insufficiency, and venous stasis ulcers. The Phlebo Press® DVT, the next generation of DVT prevention and the Ballancer® Wellness & aesthetic treatment systems for lymphatic drainage, body shaping and spa applications.

SOURCE Mueller Sports Medicine