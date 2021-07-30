Muertos Fest 2021 More Significant than Ever

Recognized by National Geographic as one of America's Top 7 Fall Festivals, Día de los Muertos brings back its unique mix of community altars, live music, art vendors and workshops in a free, family-friendly, two-day event. Popularly known as Muertos Fest, this beloved San Antonio event is one of the largest Day of the Dead celebrations in the United States. View Muertos Fest: https://bit.ly/muertosfest2021promo

The 9th Annual Muertos Fest in San Antonio leads the way as the destination Day of the Dead event in the U.S.

Día de los Muertos combines a celebration of life with a remembrance of loss. As in years past, at the heart of Muertos Fest are the specially built community altars, or ofrendas, honoring those who have passed on. This central element of Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair continues in 2021 with an awareness of the past year, combined with an assurance of a positive future.

"Last year we shut down our in-person event but given the pandemic's devastating impact we felt it was important to keep Día de los Muertos active and produced a successful broadcast and livestream virtual event featuring stories from our altar makers and musical guests including Los Lobos, the Mavericks, Carla Morrison and Lila Downs," says Muertos Fest artistic director Jim Mendiola. "As our community has begun to enjoy public gatherings in a safe manner, Muertos Fest 2021 gives space and programming to reflect and observe all we've been through. We're looking forward to gathering again for an in-person celebration of Día de los Muertos."

Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair 2021 anticipates attracting over 100,000 attendees, complimented with a national digital broadcast to reach millions across the country. Now in its 9th year, Muertos Fest leads the way as the destination Day of the Dead event in the United States. For more information on Muertos Fest, visit MuertosFest.com.

About Muertos Fest (Día de los Muertos)

In its 9th year, Muertos Fest, a Día de los Muertos event is known as the largest and most well-known Day of the Dead Festival in Texas. Established in 2013, Día de los Muertos is held annually in downtown San Antonio, Texas and touts the largest open altar exhibition and contest in the city. Named as one of the 10 Great Day of the Dead Celebrations in the world by USA Today, and as one of the "7 Best Fall Festivals in the United States" by National Geographic Magazine, Muertos Fest was also named the second best Día de los Muertos Celebration in the country by Tripping.com. To learn more, visit MuertosFest.com. Follow Día de los Muertos on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @MuertosFest.

