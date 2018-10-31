MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation Announces Redemption Amount Calculation Relating to Full Redemption of Senior Notes due 2020 and Partial Redemption of Senior Notes due 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuant to the separate notices of redemption dated October 5, 2018 (the "Notices") relating to all of its outstanding 2.250% Senior Notes due 2020 (the "2020 Notes") and $100 million of the outstanding principal amount of its 3.000% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes" and, together with the 2020 Notes, the "Notes"), MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation today announced the calculation of the redemption amount for the Notes. The aggregate principal amount of the 2020 Notes outstanding is $1.0 billion and the aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes outstanding is $500 million (which will leave $400 million of the 2025 Notes outstanding after this redemption).

The redemption amount for the 2025 Notes will be $1,000.00 per $1,000.00 principal amount of 2025 Notes (based on a Treasury Rate of 3.102868%, as calculated on the date hereof), plus $733,333.33 in total accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the redemption date for the 2025 Notes, all as calculated in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the 2025 Notes.

The redemption amount for the 2020 Notes will be $1,000.00 per $1,000.00 principal amount of 2020 Notes (based on a Treasury Rate of 2.818137%, as calculated on the date hereof), plus $5,500,000.00 in total accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the redemption date for the 2020 Notes, all as calculated in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the 2020 Notes.

The redemption date for the Notes is November 8, 2018, as set forth in the Notices. This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $327.4 billion at June 30, 2018. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $160.4 billion at June 30, 2018. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of June 30, 2018, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 355 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 22 PurePoint Financial Centers. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, securities borrowing and lending transactions, and domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, and Canada. Visit https://www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

SOURCE MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation