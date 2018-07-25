MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation Raises Reference Rate

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, parent company of San Francisco-based MUFG Union Bank, N.A., today announced that effective September 27, it has raised the Bank's reference rate to 5.25 percent from 5.00 percent.

About MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

Headquartered in New York, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation is a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company with total assets of $160.4 billion at June 30, 2018. Its main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of June 30, 2018, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 355 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 22 PurePoint Financial Centers. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, securities borrowing and lending transactions, and domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions. MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is one of the world's leading financial groups. Visit https://www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

