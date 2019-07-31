MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation Reduces Reference Rate For Primary Subsidiary

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, parent company of San Francisco-based MUFG Union Bank, N.A. (the Bank), today announced that effective August 1, 2019, the Bank's reference rate will be reduced to 5.25 percent from 5.50 percent.

