MUFG Assists BBAM in Financing Four Aircraft Leased to Delta Air Lines

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) was mandated as a Lead Arranger and Structuring Agent by BBAM Aircraft Leasing and Management to provide financing for four aircraft on long-term leases to Delta Air Lines.

As part of the transaction, MUFG is providing a senior secured term loan facility for a portion of BBAM's managed fleet.

"We are pleased to assist BBAM in financing a portfolio that includes three Airbus A321-200 airliners and one Boeing B737-900ER airliner," says Olivier Trauchessec, Managing Director and Global Head of Origination and Structured Solutions for Aviation at MUFG.

BBAM is the leading provider of asset origination and management services in the aircraft industry and had more than $28.9 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020. Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines by revenues and passenger volume.

MUFG is one of the world's largest financial institutions by assets, with approximately $3.1 trillion.1

About MUFG Americas

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $393.3 billion at March 31, 2020. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $165.7 billion at March 31, 2020. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of March 31, 2020, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 348 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada.

Visit https://www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with more than 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 2,700 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

1As of March 31, 2020, and according to the USD/JPY exchange rate at that date, when assets totaled ¥336.6 trillion (JPY)

