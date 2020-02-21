MUFG Earns Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for Seventh Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) announced that it has achieved a perfect score on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. MUFG has consistently achieved high marks on the CEI, earning a perfect score of 100 percent for the seventh consecutive year.

The CEI produces the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality and rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria in five categories:

Non-discrimination policies

Employment benefits

Demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion

Public commitment to LGBTQ equality

Responsible citizenship

"We're proud that our commitment to equality and inclusion is recognized by this prestigious organization and acknowledged by our peers," said Steve Cummings, President and Chief Executive Officer for the Americas. "We strive to create a culture and environment where LGBTQ colleagues are engaged, empowered, and feel valued."

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound," said Alphonso David, HRC President. "In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices, and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe. These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do — it is also the best business decision."

The HRC Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for LGBTQ people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work, and in every community.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $343 billion at September 30, 2019. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $173.2 billion at September 30, 2019. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc.

MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of September 30, 2019, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 350 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada. Visit https://www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo, and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network of more than 2,700 locations in more than 50 markets. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

Press contact:

Erika Montelongo

(818) 746-4949

Erika.montelongo@unionbank.com

SOURCE MUFG