MUFG grows rates platform with key hire

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) today announced that Rukhein Davis has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Corporate Derivative Solutions.

Mr. Davis will be responsible for growing the business while deepening existing corporate client relationships, focusing on developing solutions that bring the entire MUFG platform to clients. He will report to David Paster, Head of Corporate Risk Solutions, and will be based in New York.

"Rukhein has a consultative style with clients that centers around providing the right risk management advice, customized to each client's specific financial solutions needs," David Paster said. "His strong industry relationships, technical skills, and proven track record of winning mandates will be key in building out this area of our business."

Mr. Davis joins MUFG with more than 15 years of rates and FX derivatives experience, covering corporate clients across a range of sectors including Consumer and Retail, Health Care and General Industrial. Most recently, Mr. Davis was Head of Consumer and Retail Rates & FX at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Prior to that Mr. Davis worked at Citigroup as a Director in the Derivatives Solutions Group and at Goldman Sachs in Corporate Risk Management.

MUFG continues to make significant investments in strengthening its sales and trading platform to support its full life-cycle originate-to-distribution and secondary trading business model. Over the past 18 months, MUFG has added a specialized leveraged finance sales team to its roster and more recently expanded its fixed-income trading platform.

