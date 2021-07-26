MUFG Hires Okeatta Brown as Head of Inclusion & Diversity for the Americas

Ms. Brown, a nationally recognized leader in diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI), and engagement, will join MUFG to elevate and enhance the bank's I&D efforts in the region. She will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and report to Amy Ward, Chief Human Resources Officer for the Americas. Ms. Brown will lead the I&D team and provide direction and support to MUFG's Executive I&D Council. She will also serve as a link between MUFG's enterprise resource groups and business unit I&D councils to drive further success on diversity commitments.

Ms. Brown joins MUFG from Wells Fargo, where she held leadership roles for the past two decades. Her diverse background includes strategy, transformation, and program development for various workforce, marketplace, and social impact and sustainability initiatives. She was most recently senior vice president and Lead External Engagement Strategist for Diverse Segments, Representation, and Inclusion, where she was responsible for building strategic frameworks and solutions to advance the bank's DEI efforts. Ms. Brown earned a Master of Business Administration from Montreat College and is a graduate of Johnson C. Smith University.

"Okeatta has demonstrated a passion for service and community stewardship throughout her career, and we welcome her dedication and enthusiasm as we work to further enhance and advance our inclusion and diversity initiatives at MUFG," said Amy Ward. "Our brand identity centers on our commitment to serving our colleagues, clients, and society through forming long-term relationships and together building a brighter future, and we look forward to Okeatta joining us on that mission."

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $331 billion at March 31, 2021. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company, and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $170 billion at March 31, 2021. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of March 31, 2021, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 309 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia.

MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada. Visit www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.)

MUFG Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with around 2,600 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

