MUFG Investor Services Selects Broadridge for Sophisticated Loan Tracking and Reporting Technology

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, announces that MUFG Investor Services, an industry leader in administration, asset servicing, banking and fund financing, has selected Broadridge's Sentry loan tracking and reporting technology to service its clients in the private debt space.

With recent growth in the private debt, private credit and direct lending market, and the growing demand for software capable of administering and handling loans, MUFG Investor Services has chosen to partner with Broadridge to implement its Sentry Loan Portfolio Management system. This web-based system, which Broadridge added to its solution set with its acquisition of ClearStructure Financial technology, allows MUFG Investor Services to manage all aspects of its loan administration and service clients in a more efficient way.

"The private debt business is experiencing tremendous growth right now among middle markets and smaller firms, and we want to have a platform that caters to the needs of this thriving business," said Treabhor Mac Eochaidh, head of Debt Services at MUFG Investor Services. "By adopting Broadridge's system, we're tapping into the most comprehensive and flexible loan system on the market and expanding our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

"The Sentry solution is designed to address front-, middle- and back-office functionality, and positions firms for the future with optimal transparency and efficiency," said Eric Bernstein, Broadridge's president of Asset Management Solutions. "In working with the Sentry system, MUFG Investor Services will be better able to streamline its processes and address the current demands of private debt funds."

Besides managing day-to-day loan administration, the Sentry Loan Portfolio Management system allows users to monitor compliance issues and reconcile and aggregate data to streamline or automate processes.

About MUFG Investor Services

MUFG Investor Services provides asset servicing solutions to clients globally. Leveraging the financial and intellectual capital of MUFG – one of the largest banks in the world with $2.8 trillion in assets – it provides clients access to a range of leading solutions from fund administration, middle-office outsourcing, custody, foreign exchange, fund of hedge fund financing, trustee services and depository to securities lending and other banking services.

MUFG has 90 years of custody experience, 360 years of banking history and has run a global securities lending program for 20 years. MUFG Investor Services currently provides administration services for over 2,100 funds across all investment strategies, asset types and fund structures. It has over $635 billion in assets under administration. www.mufg-investorservices.com

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than U.S. $7 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 11,000 associates in 18 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com

