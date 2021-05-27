MUFG Releases 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MUFG, a global financial group, today announced the release of its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, Resiliency and Progress: Corporate Social Responsibility in 2020, which details the company's efforts over its past fiscal year in environmental stewardship, community reinvestment, colleague support, and advancing racial equity. Following the unprecedented events of the pandemic year, the company is honored to recognize the hard work of its employees in continuing to put the needs of their communities at the heart of their work.

The report includes efforts of MUFG throughout the Americas and highlights the initiatives of its retail operation, Union Bank, from April 2020 through March 2021. In June 2020, Union Bank established its Community Recovery Program, a $10 million initiative aimed at addressing social and racial injustices in the United States. Specifically focused on building economic stability, including supporting access to capital, entrepreneurship, job retention and retraining, the Community Recovery Program has already distributed grants totaling $3.3 million to over 125 community organizations during its first year. Funding for the program represents a portion of the fees Union Bank received processing Paycheck Protection Program loans.

"The last year required all of us to rise to challenges at an extraordinary velocity. Together we addressed urgent client, community and colleague needs and concerns with thoughtful consideration and a compassionate response," said Julius Robinson, Managing Director and Head of Social Responsibility for the Americas. "I'm so proud of our colleagues who worked tirelessly to help our clients and communities stay afloat. This report reflects those stories of dedication. And while the pandemic isn't fully behind us, we can look toward the future with hope and optimism."

Topics in the report include:

Helping secure $2.7 billion of loans to 14,000 small business clients under the initial two phases of the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program.

of loans to 14,000 small business clients under the initial two phases of the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program. Helping our employees throughout the pandemic, including providing all Union Bank branch staff relief pay of up to $2,000 .

. Union Bank colleagues logged more than 33,000 hours of volunteerism to various causes and organizations.

More than $250 million was allocated for products and services provided by certified Diverse Business Suppliers.

was allocated for products and services provided by certified Diverse Business Suppliers. More than $830 million in multi-family affordable housing lending.

in multi-family affordable housing lending. MUFG Americas contributed $29.2 billion in sustainable finance.

Sections of the report are also available in Portuguese and Spanish in recognition of the diversity of the company's workforce. More information can be found on the company's website here.

About MUFG

About MUFG Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with around 2,500 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

©2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

The MUFG logo and name is a service mark of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Press contact:

Erika Montelongo

Mobile: (818) 425-0998

[email protected]

SOURCE MUFG