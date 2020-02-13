Muhammad Ali, Georgia O'Keeffe, and Rosa Parks are Most Popular Historical Figures in Bamboo Luminaries
83% of Learners Can Identify Martin Luther King, Jr., But Just 15% Know Sojourner Truth Based on a Series of Clues
Feb 13, 2020, 14:51 ET
SEATTLE, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning skill developer Bamboo Learning has released its first report analyzing learner activities on its new, popular Alexa educational trivia game, Bamboo Luminaries. "We believe that insights from our unique data could further deepen our understanding of voice-powered learning," said Irina Fine, co-founder and Head of Content at Bamboo Learning. "We hope to publish more reports like this in the future across the range of our voice-powered skills."
In addition to Bamboo Luminaries, Bamboo Learning publishes Bamboo Books, Bamboo Math, Bamboo Music and Highlights Storybooks from Bamboo. Highlights Storybooks from Bamboo recently was named Education Voice Experience of the Year.
Bamboo Luminaries is a trivia game that features 76 important historical figures in various categories like music, sports, and art. The company adds new Luminaries to the game every month.
In this report, three learner activities were analyzed during the month of January:
- requests for specific Luminaries
- ability to identify Luminaries based on clues
- answers to questions about Luminaries
Out of 76 Bamboo Luminaries, players requested these three the most
|
Top 3 Most Requested Luminaries
|
Category
|
1. Muhammad Ali
|
Sports
|
2. Georgia O'Keeffe
|
Art
|
3. Rosa Parks
|
Social Justice
Georgia O'Keeffe was the second-most popular Luminary, yet the third most difficult to identify based on clues
Bamboo Luminaries learners guess historical figures based on clues spoken by Alexa. In January, 83% correctly identified Martin Luther King Jr., but only 15% knew abolitionist and women's rights activist Sojourner Truth. In fact, Sojourner Truth was the hardest historical figure for learners to identify. Similar to the recent quiz from The New York Times The Upshot, which asked readers to name 52 politicians, athletes, and celebrities based on their photos, Bamboo Luminaries challenges learners to identify a range of Luminaries, but by listening to and responding to Alexa.
|
3 Easiest Luminaries to Identify
|
% Players
|
3 Hardest Luminaries to Identify
|
% Players
|
1. Martin Luther King Jr.
|
83%
|
1. Sojourner Truth
|
15%
|
2. Muhammad Ali
|
82%
|
2. Alexander Graham Bell
|
20%
|
3. King Tut
|
77%
|
3. Georgia O'Keeffe
|
32%
"There tends to be a small group of very well-known people who dominate the cultural and historical narrative, but in reality there are many more people who shaped the world as we know it who are rarely discussed," said Bamboo Learning CEO, Ian Freed. "Our first Bamboo Luminaries report demonstrates that we are on track to achieve our goal of creating a new, engaging, voice-based trivia game that helps the whole family learn more about history through the people that shape it."
A World Heavyweight Champion at age 52?
The most surprising result of Bamboo Luminaries questions in January was that learners had trouble with whether Muhammad Ali won the World Heavyweight Championship at age 22 or 52. Bamboo Learning's analysts surmised that most of the learners who answered this question were under the age of 40.
|
Question
|
Easiest
|
Hardest
|
Open-ended
|
Jackie Robinson was the first African American to play what professional sport?
→ [baseball]
|
What has the United States Congress called Rosa Parks?
→ [Both "the first lady of civil rights" and "the mother of the freedom movement" are accepted as correct answers]
|
Multiple
|
Did Jackie Robinson play in (A) 10 or (B) 6 World Series?
→ [B = 6]
|
Did Muhammad Ali win the World Heavyweight Championship at age (A) 22 or (B) 52?
→ [A = 22]
|
True or false
|
Harriet Tubman traveled with the slaves by night and in extreme secrecy. Is this true or false?
→ [True]
|
King Tut lived during the period of Egyptian history known as the New Kingdom. Is this true or false?
→ [True]
Bamboo Learning also added 30 new historical figures to Bamboo Luminaries. Following its approach to have both well-known and obscure Luminaries, the company included artist Frida Kahlo, scientist Albert Einstein, and architect Norma Merrick Sklarek. Below are two Luminaries lists. First, is a list of Luminaries from the January report for cross-referencing and second is a list of the additional Luminaries available starting today.
List of Bamboo Luminaries for January Report
|
Luminary
|
Category
|
Luminary
|
Category
|
Ada Lovelace
|
Science
|
Jackie Robinson
|
Sports
|
Agatha Christie
|
Literature
|
Jane Darwell
|
Film
|
Alexander Graham Bell
|
Science
|
Jane Froman
|
Music
|
Alice Marble
|
Sports
|
Johannes Vermeer
|
Art
|
Alvin Toffler
|
Literature
|
John Adams
|
History
|
Amelia Earhart
|
History
|
John Lennon
|
Music
|
Anders Celsius
|
Science
|
Jonas Salk
|
Science
|
Annie Besant
|
Social Justice
|
King Tut
|
History
|
Arthur Miller
|
Literature
|
Le Corbusier (Charles-Édouard Jeanneret-Gris)
|
Architecture
|
Augustus
|
History
|
Mahalia Jackson
|
Music
|
B. B. King
|
Music
|
Mahatma Gandhi
|
Social Justice
|
Benjamin Banneker
|
Science
|
Malcom X
|
Social Justice
|
Charles Schulz
|
Literature
|
Margaret Thatcher
|
History
|
Claude Monet
|
Art
|
Marie Curie
|
Science
|
Edgar Mitchell
|
Science
|
Martin Luther King Jr.
|
Social Justice
|
Edwin Hubble
|
Science
|
Mary Jane McLeod Bethune
|
Social Justice
|
Eleanor Roosevelt
|
History
|
Michael Faraday
|
Science
|
F. Scott Fitzgerald
|
Literature
|
Muhammad Ali
|
Sports
|
Fyodor Dostoyevsky
|
Literature
|
Niels Bohr
|
Science
|
George Eliot
|
Literature
|
Oscar Wilde
|
Literature
|
George Gershwin
|
Music
|
Patti Page
|
Music
|
Georges Bizet
|
Music
|
Rachel Carson
|
Science
|
Georgia O'Keeffe
|
Art
|
Robert Louis Stevenson
|
Literature
|
Giuseppe Verdi
|
Music
|
Rosa Parks
|
Social Justice
|
Gloria Lynne
|
Music
|
Scott Joplin
|
Music
|
Gore Vidal
|
Literature
|
Sir William Golding
|
Literature
|
Grace Kelly
|
Film
|
Sojourner Truth
|
Social Justice
|
Greta Garbo
|
Film
|
Theodore Roosevelt
|
History
|
H. G. Wells
|
Literature
|
Thomas Nast
|
Art
|
Hans Christian Andersen
|
Literature
|
Thurgood Marshall
|
History
|
Harriet Tubman
|
Social Justice
|
Upton Sinclair
|
Literature
|
Helen Gahagan Douglas
|
History
|
Vaclav Havel
|
Social Justice
|
Helen Keller
|
Social Justice
|
Vincent Van Gogh
|
Art
|
Henri-Louis Bergson
|
Literature
|
Vivien Leigh
|
Film
|
Ida Bell Wells
|
Social Justice
|
Voltaire
|
Literature
|
Indira Gandhi
|
History
|
William Faulkner
|
Literature
|
Isamu Noguchi
|
Art
|
William Penn
|
History
|
Isao Takahata
|
Film
|
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
|
Music
New Luminaries Added Today (February 13, 2020)
|
Luminary
|
Category
|
Luminary
|
Category
|
Albert Einstein
|
Science
|
Ludwig van Beethoven
|
Music
|
Althea Gibson
|
Sports
|
Madam C. J. Walker
|
Social Justice
|
Anne Frank
|
Social Justice
|
Mary Jackson
|
Science
|
Babe Ruth
|
Sports
|
Maya Angelou
|
Literature
|
Charlie Chaplin
|
Film
|
Michelangelo
|
Art
|
Edith Cowan
|
Social Justice
|
Neil Armstrong
|
Science
|
Frida Kahlo
|
Art
|
Norma Merrick Sklarek
|
Architecture
|
Gabriel Garcia Marquez
|
Literature
|
Pablo Picasso
|
Art
|
Galileo Galilei
|
Science
|
Phillis Wheatley
|
Literature
|
Gautama Buddha
|
History
|
Robert Goddard
|
Science
|
Jacques Cousteau
|
Exploration
|
Sally Ride
|
Science
|
Johann Sebastian Bach
|
Music
|
Thomas Edison
|
Science
|
Julia Morgan
|
Architecture
|
Toni Morrison
|
Literature
|
Leonardo da Vinci
|
History
|
William Shakespeare
|
Literature
|
Lina Bo Bardi
|
Architecture
|
Wilma Rudolph
|
Sports
About Bamboo Luminaries: Bamboo Luminaries can be enabled for free in more than 80 countries by saying "Alexa, open Bamboo Luminaries" to any Alexa-enabled device. Bamboo Luminaries also can be enabled using the Alexa app or via Bamboo Learning at: www.bamboolearning.com. Players who have Alexa screen-based devices, including Echo Show, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV stick, and Fire tablets, can view images, text, and graphics that enhance the voice-first educational game. A video demo of Bamboo Luminaries can be found here: https://www.bamboolearning.com/luminariesdemo.
About Bamboo Learning: Based in Seattle, Bamboo Learning is the award-winning leader in voice-powered education with a mission to bring engaging, high-quality learning experiences to customers around the world. Bamboo Learning develops skills for Alexa that enable families, teens, and adults to have fun learning and practicing diverse subjects while listening, viewing images, and using their voice. The company earned the title Education Voice Developer of the Year from the Project Voice Awards 2020. Bamboo Learning's Alexa skills, including Bamboo Luminaries, Bamboo Books, Bamboo Math, Bamboo Music, and Highlights Storybooks from Bamboo, offer a range of challenging and engaging exercises to help customers master different levels of subjects. Customers can sign up for a Bamboo Grove account to follow their progress in Bamboo Learning Alexa skills.
Bamboo's co-founders are Ian Freed, CEO, and Irina Fine, COO and Head of Content. Ian Freed is a 30 year veteran of the technology industry, including 12 years at Amazon, having served as vice president of Amazon devices, where he led both the Amazon Echo and the Amazon Kindle businesses, and served as technical advisor to Amazon founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos. Irina Fine is a 30-year veteran of curriculum development and teaching, having worked in public and private sectors of education in New York, Washington DC, London, and Moscow, after receiving her M.Ed. in Curriculum Development and an undergraduate degree in Piano Performance and Music Education. Learn more at: www.bamboolearning.com.
Bamboo Learning
