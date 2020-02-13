Muhammad Ali, Georgia O'Keeffe, and Rosa Parks are Most Popular Historical Figures in Bamboo Luminaries

83% of Learners Can Identify Martin Luther King, Jr., But Just 15% Know Sojourner Truth Based on a Series of Clues

Feb 13, 2020, 14:51 ET

SEATTLE, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning skill developer Bamboo Learning has released its first report analyzing learner activities on its new, popular Alexa educational trivia game, Bamboo Luminaries. "We believe that insights from our unique data could further deepen our understanding of voice-powered learning," said Irina Fine, co-founder and Head of Content at Bamboo Learning. "We hope to publish more reports like this in the future across the range of our voice-powered skills."

In addition to Bamboo Luminaries, Bamboo Learning publishes Bamboo Books, Bamboo Math, Bamboo Music and Highlights Storybooks from Bamboo. Highlights Storybooks from Bamboo recently was named Education Voice Experience of the Year. 

Bamboo Luminaries is a trivia game that features 76 important historical figures in various categories like music, sports, and art. The company adds new Luminaries to the game every month.

In this report, three learner activities were analyzed during the month of January:

  • requests for specific Luminaries
  • ability to identify Luminaries based on clues
  • answers to questions about Luminaries

Out of 76 Bamboo Luminaries, players requested these three the most

Top 3 Most Requested Luminaries

Category

1. Muhammad Ali

Sports

2. Georgia O'Keeffe

Art

3. Rosa Parks

Social Justice

Georgia O'Keeffe was the second-most popular Luminary, yet the third most difficult to identify based on clues

Bamboo Luminaries learners guess historical figures based on clues spoken by Alexa. In January, 83% correctly identified Martin Luther King Jr., but only 15% knew abolitionist and women's rights activist Sojourner Truth. In fact, Sojourner Truth was the hardest historical figure for learners to identify. Similar to the recent quiz from The New York Times The Upshot, which asked readers to name 52 politicians, athletes, and celebrities based on their photos, Bamboo Luminaries challenges learners to identify a range of Luminaries, but by listening to and responding to Alexa.

3 Easiest Luminaries to Identify

% Players

3 Hardest Luminaries to Identify

% Players

1.   Martin Luther King Jr.

83%

1.   Sojourner Truth

15%

2.   Muhammad Ali

82%

2.   Alexander Graham Bell

20%

3.   King Tut

77%

3.   Georgia O'Keeffe

32%

"There tends to be a small group of very well-known people who dominate the cultural and historical narrative, but in reality there are many more people who shaped the world as we know it who are rarely discussed," said Bamboo Learning CEO, Ian Freed. "Our first Bamboo Luminaries report demonstrates that we are on track to achieve our goal of creating a new, engaging, voice-based trivia game that helps the whole family learn more about history through the people that shape it."

A World Heavyweight Champion at age 52?

The most surprising result of Bamboo Luminaries questions in January was that learners had trouble with whether Muhammad Ali won the World Heavyweight Championship at age 22 or 52. Bamboo Learning's analysts surmised that most of the learners who answered this question were under the age of 40.

Question
Type

Easiest

Hardest

Open-ended

Jackie Robinson was the first African American to play what professional sport?

→ [baseball]

What has the United States Congress called Rosa Parks?

→ [Both "the first lady of civil rights" and "the mother of the freedom movement" are accepted as correct answers]

Multiple
choice

Did Jackie Robinson play in (A) 10 or (B) 6 World Series?

→ [B = 6]

Did Muhammad Ali win the World Heavyweight Championship at age (A) 22 or (B) 52?

→ [A = 22]

True or false

Harriet Tubman traveled with the slaves by night and in extreme secrecy. Is this true or false?

→ [True]

King Tut lived during the period of Egyptian history known as the New Kingdom. Is this true or false?

→ [True]

Bamboo Learning also added 30 new historical figures to Bamboo Luminaries. Following its approach to have both well-known and obscure Luminaries, the company included artist Frida Kahlo, scientist Albert Einstein, and architect Norma Merrick Sklarek. Below are two Luminaries lists. First, is a list of Luminaries from the January report for cross-referencing and second is a list of the additional Luminaries available starting today.

List of Bamboo Luminaries for January Report

Luminary

Category

Luminary

Category

Ada Lovelace

Science

Jackie Robinson

Sports

Agatha Christie

Literature

Jane Darwell

Film

Alexander Graham Bell

Science

Jane Froman

Music

Alice Marble

Sports

Johannes Vermeer

Art

Alvin Toffler

Literature

John Adams

History

Amelia Earhart

History

John Lennon

Music

Anders Celsius

Science

Jonas Salk

Science

Annie Besant

Social Justice

King Tut

History

Arthur Miller

Literature

Le Corbusier (Charles-Édouard Jeanneret-Gris)

Architecture

Augustus

History

Mahalia Jackson

Music

B. B. King

Music

Mahatma Gandhi

Social Justice

Benjamin Banneker

Science

Malcom X

Social Justice

Charles Schulz

Literature

Margaret Thatcher

History

Claude Monet

Art

Marie Curie

Science

Edgar Mitchell

Science

Martin Luther King Jr.

Social Justice

Edwin Hubble

Science

Mary Jane McLeod Bethune

Social Justice

Eleanor Roosevelt

History

Michael Faraday

Science

F. Scott Fitzgerald

Literature

Muhammad Ali

Sports

Fyodor Dostoyevsky

Literature

Niels Bohr

Science

George Eliot

Literature

Oscar Wilde

Literature

George Gershwin

Music

Patti Page

Music

Georges Bizet

Music

Rachel Carson

Science

Georgia O'Keeffe

Art

Robert Louis Stevenson

Literature

Giuseppe Verdi

Music

Rosa Parks

Social Justice

Gloria Lynne

Music

Scott Joplin

Music

Gore Vidal

Literature

Sir William Golding

Literature

Grace Kelly

Film

Sojourner Truth

Social Justice

Greta Garbo

Film

Theodore Roosevelt

History

H. G. Wells

Literature

Thomas Nast

Art

Hans Christian Andersen

Literature

Thurgood Marshall

History

Harriet Tubman

Social Justice

Upton Sinclair

Literature

Helen Gahagan Douglas

History

Vaclav Havel

Social Justice

Helen Keller

Social Justice

Vincent Van Gogh

Art

Henri-Louis Bergson

Literature

Vivien Leigh

Film

Ida Bell Wells

Social Justice

Voltaire

Literature

Indira Gandhi

History

William Faulkner

Literature

Isamu Noguchi

Art

William Penn

History

Isao Takahata

Film

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Music

New Luminaries Added Today (February 13, 2020)

Luminary

Category

Luminary

Category

Albert Einstein

Science

Ludwig van Beethoven

Music

Althea Gibson

Sports

Madam C. J. Walker

Social Justice

Anne Frank

Social Justice

Mary Jackson

Science

Babe Ruth

Sports

Maya Angelou

Literature

Charlie Chaplin

Film

Michelangelo

Art

Edith Cowan

Social Justice

Neil Armstrong

Science

Frida Kahlo

Art

Norma Merrick Sklarek

Architecture

Gabriel Garcia Marquez

Literature

Pablo Picasso

Art

Galileo Galilei

Science

Phillis Wheatley

Literature

Gautama Buddha

History

Robert Goddard

Science

Jacques Cousteau

Exploration

Sally Ride

Science

Johann Sebastian Bach

Music

Thomas Edison

Science

Julia Morgan

Architecture

Toni Morrison

Literature

Leonardo da Vinci

History

William Shakespeare

Literature

Lina Bo Bardi

Architecture

Wilma Rudolph

Sports

About Bamboo Luminaries: Bamboo Luminaries can be enabled for free in more than 80 countries by saying "Alexa, open Bamboo Luminaries" to any Alexa-enabled device. Bamboo Luminaries also can be enabled using the Alexa app or via Bamboo Learning at: www.bamboolearning.com. Players who have Alexa screen-based devices, including Echo Show, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV stick, and Fire tablets, can view images, text, and graphics that enhance the voice-first educational game. A video demo of Bamboo Luminaries can be found here: https://www.bamboolearning.com/luminariesdemo.

About Bamboo Learning: Based in Seattle, Bamboo Learning is the award-winning leader in voice-powered education with a mission to bring engaging, high-quality learning experiences to customers around the world. Bamboo Learning develops skills for Alexa that enable families, teens, and adults to have fun learning and practicing diverse subjects while listening, viewing images, and using their voice. The company earned the title Education Voice Developer of the Year from the Project Voice Awards 2020. Bamboo Learning's Alexa skills, including Bamboo Luminaries, Bamboo Books, Bamboo Math, Bamboo Music, and Highlights Storybooks from Bamboo, offer a range of challenging and engaging exercises to help customers master different levels of subjects. Customers can sign up for a Bamboo Grove account to follow their progress in Bamboo Learning Alexa skills.

Bamboo's co-founders are Ian Freed, CEO, and Irina Fine, COO and Head of Content. Ian Freed is a 30 year veteran of the technology industry, including 12 years at Amazon, having served as vice president of Amazon devices, where he led both the Amazon Echo and the Amazon Kindle businesses, and served as technical advisor to Amazon founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos. Irina Fine is a 30-year veteran of curriculum development and teaching, having worked in public and private sectors of education in New York, Washington DC, London, and Moscow, after receiving her M.Ed. in Curriculum Development and an undergraduate degree in Piano Performance and Music Education. Learn more at: www.bamboolearning.com.

