Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards Tonight Highlights Theme Of Courage

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seventh Annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards takes place tonight at the Louisville Marriott Downtown at 7:00pm. Receiving awards will be six young adults, in the "30 years and under" category, each receiving an award that mirrors one of Muhammad Ali's six core principles. Five individuals will be honored in the "seasoned awardee" category.

They are: Michael J. Fox, award-winning actor, author, and longtime Parkinson's disease advocate, to receive the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award for Courage. Debi Brooks, Co-Founder and Executive Vice Chairman of the Michael J. Fox Foundation will be accepting the award on Michael's behalf. Music icon Michael Lang, best known for co-creating and producing the original 1969 Woodstock Festival, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for using music to spread a universal message of unity and peace. Canadian Olympic Gold Medalist Mark Tewksbury will receive the Gender Equality Award for his ongoing fight for justice, fair play, and equal rights. Amy Hehre, CEO and Founder of OVI Children's Hospital in Kenya, will receive the Global Citizenship Award for providing orphans in Sub-Saharan Africa with medical assistance and other essential support. Dr. Mark Lynn, owner and operator of over 90 Visionworks in the region and President of Dr. Mark Lynn & Associates, will receive the Muhammad Ali Kentucky Humanitarian Award for his philanthropy, civic engagement, and ongoing support of his community. Negin Farsad, writer, director, actor, and social justice comedian will be the Host for the awards.

This year's Core Principle awardees are:

Waad Al-Kateab, age 28 (Syria) Conviction Award

Shadrack Frimpong, age 27 (Ghana) Dedication Award

Jared Hiakita, age 30 (New Zealand), Spirituality Award

Majd Almashharawi, age 25 (Gaza) Confidence Award

Laura Ulloa, age 29 (Colombia) Respect Award

Michele Madison, age 25 (USA) Giving Award

The purpose of the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards, an annual fundraiser for the Muhammad Ali Center, is to harness the power of the late Muhammad Ali's legacy by recognizing individuals who are driven by a call to action to effect positive change in the world and to encourage young people worldwide to have the courage to become actively involved in social justice issues that are impacting their communities and their countries.

About the Muhammad Ali Center

The Muhammad Ali Center, a 501(c)3 corporation, was co-founded by Muhammad Ali and his wife Lonnie in their hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The international cultural center promotes the Six Core Principles of Muhammad Ali (Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Giving, Respect, and Spirituality) in ways that inspire personal and global greatness and provides programming and events around the focus areas of education, gender equity, and global citizenship. Its newest initiative, Generation Ali, fosters a new generation of leaders to contribute positively to their communities and to change the world for the better. The Center's headquarters also contains an award-winning museum experience. For more information, please visit https://alicenter.org.

