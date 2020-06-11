Muirwood Private Wealth Joins Sanctuary Wealth

INDIANAPOLIS, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite financial advisors, announces that Muirwood Private Wealth, based in the financial center of northern California's East Bay, Walnut Creek, is the latest high-profile team to choose the partnered independence business model. The team is led by co-founders Christopher Kenny, CFP® and Edward T. Christiansen, CPFA who have been partners since 2000, first with Wells Fargo's Private Bank and for the last 14 years with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, and currently has approximately $500 million in client assets under management.

"We're excited to add Muirwood Private Wealth to our ever-growing network of elite, client-focused advisors," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "It has been our mission from day one to liberate advisors across the country who are frustrated by the constraints of the wirehouse environment. By joining our platform, they experience the freedom and flexibility of owning their own business while benefiting from the superior services we offer from our in-house Advisor Solutions Group as well as the resources of our affiliated businesses, including our broker-dealer and global family office."

Muirwood Private Wealth is the fifth California advisory team to join Sanctuary Wealth's partnered independence platform and the third in the state transitioning from Merrill Lynch. It is also the second team to join Sanctuary just this month, following the launch of Wigand Integrated Wealth on June 8. That team is led by another pair of former Merrill Lynch advisors, Reinhold and Samuel Wigand.

"Before choosing Sanctuary Wealth, we looked at a variety of different models including joining other firms as employees and setting up our own totally independent entity," says Chris Kenny, CFP, Co-Founder, Muirwood Private Wealth. "But the deeper our due diligence, the more obvious it became that by choosing partnered independence with Sanctuary, we would be able to control our own business and be in a much better position to help our clients work towards their goals through smart planning and sound asset management."

"As an independent firm, we can be more objective than in a wirehouse or bank and find the right solutions for clients across a much broader spectrum. And the technology we can now access will allow us to be more collaborative and provide clients with much better information," adds Ed Christiansen, Co-Founder, Muirwood Private Wealth. "By partnering with Sanctuary, we're truly getting the highest quality of all the industry has to offer and will be better positioned to do what they've always done for clients, which is to understand their needs and find the most appropriate solutions in helping them work towards achieving their goals over the long term."

Both partners boast more than 25 years of professional experience, most of that together. From 2006 to the present, both served as Wealth Management Advisors and Senior Vice Presidents with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, although they originally came together when they formed an advisory team at Well Fargo's Private Bank in 2000. As a team they want to be the first call any client makes when they have a question concerning anything financial and feel that the move to Sanctuary will make that easier to accomplish because they will be unencumbered by corporate distractions.

"Sanctuary's platform can provide the infrastructure, including technology, compliance and back office support that Muirwood Private Wealth will need to outshine the competition and give them the freedom to grow their business as they see fit," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "Chris and Ed are highly respected in the advisory community, not just for their passion and impressive track record, but for the people they are. They share a positive attitude and treat everyone, from clients to co-workers with dignity and respect. They would have been welcomed with open arms by any firm and we couldn't be happier that they've chosen partnered independence with Sanctuary Wealth."

As a Sanctuary Wealth Partner Firm, Muirwood Private Wealth is able to leverage best-in-class technology, complete operational infrastructure support and an open architecture environment that allows for access to an unrestricted array of investment vehicles, including unique opportunities available only through the Sanctuary Wealth network of partner firms.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes more than 35 partner firms across 13 states with over $9.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Capital Markets, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

Registered Representative of Sanctuary Securities Inc. and Investment Advisor Representative of Sanctuary Advisors, LLC. Securities offered through Sanctuary Securities, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC. Advisory services offered through Sanctuary Advisors, LLC., a SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

