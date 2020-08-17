Mukund Komanduri, MD, FAAOS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mukund Komanduri, MD, FAAOS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Orthopedic Expert in the field of Medicine and for his outstanding achievements as the Owner and of MK Orthopedics.

Mukund Komanduri, MD, FAAOS

A board-certified orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Mukund Komanduri is proudly serving the communities of Will County and the Joliet area since 1994. Among those patients are the athletes of local high schools and colleges such as Romeoville High school, Minooka High School, The University of St. Francis and Joliet Catholic Academy, and Joliet Junior College. With expertise in sports medicine, Dr. Komanduri currently serves as the team physician for Providence Catholic High School since 1995 and Plainfield Central High School since 2013. In his private practice MK Orthopedics, Dr. Komanduri also focuses on Orthopedic Surgery, joint replacement, and arthroscopy performing procedures like joint replacement for shoulders, knees and hips, and arthroscopic procedures while exuding compassionate patient care.

An academic scholar with The University of Miami Medical Center, and University of Miami School of Medicine where Dr. Komanduri attended medical school from 1985-1989 and earned his Medical Degree. Following medical school, he attended The University of Chicago Medical Center for an Internship in General Surgery while simultaneously attending for his residency for Orthopedic Surgery. After his Internship and residency studies were completed, Dr. Komanduri went on to Double Major in Biology/English, Summa Cum Laude with the University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida from1983-1985 earning himself his Bachelor of Sciences Degree as an Undergraduate.

In the wake of his studies, Dr. Komanduri is an invited Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, the Arthroscopy Association of North America, and The American Medical Association (AMA).

Dr. Komanduri dedicates his success and this honorable recognition to his mentor Michael A. Simon, MD.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

