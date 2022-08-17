Mulberrys, Dry Cleaning & Laundry's Rising Star, Announces Franchising in Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Miller, founder and CEO of Mulberrys Garment Care (mulberryscleaners.com) announced today that his premium, eco-friendly dry cleaning and laundry concept is franchising in Florida. Mulberrys, which opened its doors in 2008 in Minneapolis, MN, sees the company's expansion into Florida as the first step in a nationwide franchise rollout.

Mulberrys beautiful boutique stores provide a warm, welcoming environment. Clothing is returned on wood hangers.

"We are so excited to embark on this next stage in our growth. At Mulberrys, our vision has always been to reimagine the dry cleaning and laundry industry, and we can't wait to share that vision with the State of Florida."

Mulberrys differentiates itself from other cleaners with a next-level customer experience. The company offers beautiful boutique storefronts opened extended hours with 24 hour drop off. Clothing is packaged on wood hangers and collar stays are automatically replaced. The Mulberrys mobile app enables users to schedule pickups within in an hour or pickup their order at the store curbside. And all of the cleaning is performed in toxin-free solutions. This formula has enabled the company to expand from a single store in Minneapolis to fourteen locations throughout Minnesota and California.

Miller's concept is perfectly designed for the busy consumer on the go who doesn't have time for laundry and dry cleaning, but wants their clothing cared for to the highest standards.

"We believe that we have a truly unique offering and we look forward to partnering with local leaders to bring premium dry cleaning and laundry to Florida," said Miller.

About Mulberrys:

Mulberrys is an award-winning artisan laundry and dry cleaning service servicing the San Francisco Bay Area, and Minnesota's Twin Cities. Founded on the idea that garment care should be a craft, not a commodity, Mulberrys features toxin-free dry cleaning, recyclable packaging, on-demand online service, and 24-hour turnaround.

About Dan Miller:

Mulberrys Garment Care was founded in 2009 by Dan Miller. Prior to starting Mulberrys, Dan had been a management consultant at McKinsey & Company. In that position he had the opportunity to observe best practices of a number of leading Fortune 500 consumer brands.

One day, after a particularly bad dry cleaning experience, Dan realized that that the focus on world-class customer experience that he had observed in other markets was missing from the $9 billion dry cleaning and laundry industry.

From that insight, Mulberrys was born.

