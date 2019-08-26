MuleSoft Unveils Government Cloud - FedRAMP Authorized Solution that Brings Together iPaaS and Full Lifecycle API Management with a Single, Unified Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MuleSoft, provider of the leading platform for building application networks , today announced the availability of MuleSoft Government Cloud, a cloud deployment environment that combines integration platform as a service (iPaaS) and full lifecycle API management in a single runtime. By deploying MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ within the Government Cloud environment, agencies can develop, manage and monitor all their integrations and APIs from a unified, secure, cloud-based platform, simplifying operations and increasing IT agility. MuleSoft has received a FedRAMP Authorization at the moderate impact level as of August 2019, and seven of the 15 cabinet-level departments are already using MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform to improve government employee productivity and digitally engage constituents by unlocking the value of legacy back office systems.

"Decades of disconnected, legacy technologies are draining government agency budgets with their expensive maintenance costs and slow down the clock speed of innovation in the public sector," said Mark Dao, chief product officer, MuleSoft. "Our new Government Cloud environment for Anypoint Platform is engineered to help agencies allocate resources towards better citizen experiences by leveraging the power of an application network to reduce infrastructure and maintenance costs, accelerate IT productivity while adhering to FedRAMP compliance requirements."

With MuleSoft Government Cloud and Anypoint Platform, government IT teams can accelerate digital transformation within their organization by creating integration efficiencies including:

Accelerate project delivery : Legacy, on-premises integration solutions require IT teams to first deploy servers and set up their integration bus, along with a number of other time-consuming activities to implement the infrastructure necessary to support their integrations. With Anypoint Platform, IT teams can get started quickly to deploy sophisticated integrations within seconds, create new APIs on top of existing data sources, integrate on-premises applications with cloud services, and much more.

: Legacy, on-premises integration solutions require IT teams to first deploy servers and set up their integration bus, along with a number of other time-consuming activities to implement the infrastructure necessary to support their integrations. With Anypoint Platform, IT teams can get started quickly to deploy sophisticated integrations within seconds, create new APIs on top of existing data sources, integrate on-premises applications with cloud services, and much more. Reliably scale government workloads : The amount of data involved in most cloud-based migration and integration projects is massive and government IT teams need integration solutions that can manage growing workloads over long periods of time. Government Cloud is designed to be highly available and scalable through redundancy, intelligent healing, and zero downtime updates.

: The amount of data involved in most cloud-based migration and integration projects is massive and government IT teams need integration solutions that can manage growing workloads over long periods of time. Government Cloud is designed to be highly available and scalable through redundancy, intelligent healing, and zero downtime updates. Securely integrate data and applications while adhering to government standards: MuleSoft's Government Cloud is designed to meet the security standards set through the FedRAMP Authorization process at the moderate impact level. Agencies can confidently perform sensitive data manipulation in MuleSoft's secure cloud environment. MuleSoft Government Cloud also adheres to security requirements such as FIPS 140-2 compliant hardware and software encryption, logical security enhancements based on FedRAMP and NIST 800-53 requirements, extending TLS 1.2 encryption end-to-end and hardening of our instances to CIS benchmarks.

MuleSoft's Government Cloud is designed to meet the security standards set through the FedRAMP Authorization process at the moderate impact level. Agencies can confidently perform sensitive data manipulation in MuleSoft's secure cloud environment. MuleSoft Government Cloud also adheres to security requirements such as FIPS 140-2 compliant hardware and software encryption, logical security enhancements based on FedRAMP and NIST 800-53 requirements, extending TLS 1.2 encryption end-to-end and hardening of our instances to CIS benchmarks. Reallocate budget towards engaging citizens: With cloud deployment, government agencies only pay for the resources they need, saving considerable costs and IT resources otherwise spent maintaining legacy on-premises integrations and supporting infrastructure. With newly available budget and talent, agencies can reallocate resources towards accelerating their cloud migration and innovation projects.

Gartner has positioned MuleSoft as a Leader in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service*. MuleSoft has also been named a Leader three times in a row in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management, making it the only vendor recognized as a Leader in both of those reports.

Legacy, On-Premises Integration Challenges Impede Government Adoption of Cloud Technology

Legacy, on-premises integration challenges have emerged as a major obstacle, slowing cloud adoption for government IT departments that are looking to leverage the speed and efficiency of cloud-based infrastructure and applications. With government IT project volume continuing to grow, IT teams must also spend an increasing amount of their limited budget and resources provisioning and maintaining the on-premises middleware infrastructure to support current and future integrations. MuleSoft's Connectivity Benchmark Report highlights this tension: 43 percent of IT decision makers reported more than 1,000 applications in their organization with only 29 percent integrated, stalling digital transformation.

MuleSoft's Government Cloud Accelerates the Speed of Digital Transformation for Agencies

Government Cloud is a new deployment environment, configured within AWS GovCloud and specifically designed to meet FedRAMP requirements. MuleSoft has made significant investments to ensure Government Cloud complies with FedRAMP requirements, as well as providing increased US support personnel and continuous monitoring services post-authorization to help ensure that the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of government data managed within Anypoint Platform is protected.

By deploying Anypoint Platform within the Government Cloud environment, government agencies can effectively create, monitor and manage integrations and APIs across their organization and quickly connect any application, data or device.

Additional Resources

Download the MuleSoft Government Cloud white paper on "FedRAMP-Compliant Cloud Integration": https://www.mulesoft.com/lp/whitepaper/cloudhub/integration-fedramp-compliance

Learn more about MuleSoft's expertise in enabling digital transformation for the public sector here: https://www.mulesoft.com/integration-solutions/soa/government#us-federal

*Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service, Eric Thoo, et al, 23 April 2019

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Anypoint Platform

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ is a leading application network platform. It allows organizations to create composite applications that connect apps, data and devices through API-led connectivity to form a flexible application network. Anypoint Platform is a unified, single solution for iPaaS and full lifecycle API management , both on-premises and in the cloud.

About MuleSoft, a Salesforce company

MuleSoft's mission is to help organizations change and innovate faster by making it easy to connect the world's applications, data and devices. With its API-led approach to connectivity, MuleSoft's market-leading Anypoint Platform™ empowers thousands of organizations in approximately 60 countries to build application networks. By unlocking data across the enterprise with application networks, organizations can easily deliver new revenue channels, increase operational efficiency and create differentiated customer experiences. For more information, visit https://www.mulesoft.com .

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.

SOURCE MuleSoft

Related Links

www.mulesoft.com

