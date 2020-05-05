Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

Mullen Group Ltd.

May 05, 2020, 16:30 ET

OKOTOKS, AB, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX:MTL)  Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") announced today that the nominees listed in the Corporation's Information Circular – Proxy Statement dated March 11, 2020, were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual general meeting held on May 4, 2020.

By resolution passed via ballot, the following six nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Stephen H. Lockwood

77,125,075

93.62%

5,256,482

6.38%

Christine McGinley

79,879,252

96.96%

2,502,305

3.04%

David E. Mullen

79,819,308

96.89%

2,562,249

3.11%

Murray K. Mullen

76,640,939

93.03%

5,740,618

6.97%

Philip J. Scherman

79,890,556

96.98%

2,491,001

3.02%

Sonia Tibbatts

77,494,352

94.07%

4,887,205

5.93%

"Today Mullen Group is losing a good board member as Mr. Greg Bay has reached maximum tenure. Mr. Bay joined the Mullen Group Board of Directors in 2005 and has dutifully served the Corporation over the past 15 years. He has been a valuable board member and we will miss his guidance and insight. We take this opportunity to thank Greg for his years of service," said Mr. Murray K. Mullen, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is a logistics company that owns a network of independently operated businesses.  The Corporation is recognized as one of the leading suppliers of trucking and logistics services in Canada providing a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President
Mr. P. Stephen Clark - Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Vice President
Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Corporate Secretary & Vice President, Corporate Services

121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada   T1S 2N3
Telephone:  403-995-5200
Fax:  403-995-5296

