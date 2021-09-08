Mullen Group Ltd. U.S. 3PL Business Rebranded as HAUListic LLC

OKOTOKS, AB, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide an update on the integration, transition plan and name change of the business originally known as QuadExpress.

"Two months ago, we invested in what we believed was a unique 3PL business model. QuadExpress, an operating division of Quad/Graphics, Inc., provided our organization with the opportunity to expand our presence in the North America logistics market. With today's announcement, we are well on our way to completing the transition of the business and technology into a standalone business in the Mullen Group. We have one goal for HAUListic LLC, and that is to provide HAUListic customers and sales agent partners with an industry leading technology platform supported by an experienced team of customer service professionals," commented Mr. Murray K. Mullen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are excited with today's announcement. The name change and the new logo provide our business with a new look. But the foundation of our past success remains the same - our commitment to our people and customers. At HAUListic, we are - Logistics - Simplified," added Mr. Pat Malone, President, HAUListic LLC.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is one of Canada's largest logistics providers. Our network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About HAUListic LLC

HAUListic LLC, headquartered in Naperville, Illinois, is a global, technology enabled, non-asset based 3PL service provider focused on freight brokerage services across multiple modes of transportation by utilizing a proprietary technology platform, SilverExpress, through a network of independent sales and marketing agents along with a dedicated corporate sales and development team. HAUListic LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mullen Group, which operates in our newly established U.S. & International Logistics segment.



