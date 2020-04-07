Mullen Technologies Begins Production of Portable Ventilators to Aid American Hospitals with Critical Shortages

Named after Oxygen's atomic number in the periodic table, the Mullen 8 is designed to be a low cost, compact, highly reliable emergency use ventilator system. The unit can be economically mass produced from readily available parts to distribute to hospitals, field hospitals and even military combat support hospitals.

"These units can be the difference between life and death for thousands of people that require immediate respiratory assistance at hospitals that are unable to meet critical patient demand," says David Michery, CEO and Chairman of Mullen Technologies.

The Mullen 8 is portable and utilizes a low draw, high torque drive motor that can be adjusted between 6 and 12 respirations per minute. The primary use of the Mullen 8 is for emergency field operation or when larger respirators are unavailable. The device is powered by Mullen Technologies' advanced battery system which enables respiratory function for dozens of hours on a single charge and can also be plugged into a traditional power source.

"We are moving incredibly fast on this initiative and have a strong team working around the clock, targeting the end of April 2020 to have the first full set of production units ready by. We've also been able to leverage our advanced engineering team in Europe and the U.S. to finalize the design and testing and expect to begin manufacturing in record time. Our executive team has been focused on the product strategy, including regulatory requirements, procurement and logistics. We've dedicated 40,000 square feet of our facility to produce this product and expect to have the line fully operational soon, with a production rate beginning at 5,000-10,000 units per week. These units will be available for delivery by the end of May 2020."

"The pricing for these devices is anticipated to be no more than $3,000 per unit. Our goal is to have an affordable, reliable option for hospitals to use in these critical times. We can deliver 10 to 15 of these units for what a typical ventilator costs a hospital. We're eager to help and are looking forward to getting these out to healthcare facilities that need them at the earliest," says Mr. Michery.

About Mullen Technologies:

Based in Southern California, Mullen Technologies is a licensed vehicle manufacturer focused on providing exciting electric vehicles for the American consumer. Mullen Technologies owns a number of synergistic businesses including Mullen Auto Sales, Mullen Energy, CarHub and Mullen Finance Corp.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar future tense expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information that the Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed by the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For information please contact:

[email protected]

www.MullenUSA.com

Mullen Technologies, Inc.

(888) 606-0050

SOURCE Mullen Technologies

Related Links

http://www.mullenusa.com

