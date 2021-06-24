Multi-Billion Dollar Digital Content Creation Market To Grow at a Prominent Rate in Coming Years

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital content creation is a tool that helps to create content such as textual, video, audio, and graphical. Due to the advent of virtual reality and artificial intelligence, digital content creation tools are witnessing a sudden increase in demand during the forecast period. Enterprises are using this tool for sales and promoting their brands by implementing digital content. Additionally, this tool offers various benefits such as cost-effectiveness, flexibility, scalability, and massive processing power. Thus, influencing the growth of the digital content creation market. Digital content creation software helps in authoring, distributing, and publishing digital content that is triggering the demand for the digital content creation market. The extensive use of social media such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and among others is growing demand for digital content which boosts the growth of the market. However, the availability of open-source software is the key hindering factor for the growth of the digital content creation market. Furthermore, increasing digitalization, availability of high-speed internet connectivity, and growing use of social media marketing are expected to boom the growth of the digital content creation market. Active Companies in the markets today include Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: GRMM), fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), AMC Theatres (NYSE: AMC), Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU), iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ).



A recent report from InsightSLICE said that The Global Digital Content Creation Market size is expected to reach US$ 38.2 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12% during 2020 and 2030. The report said "The businesses are focusing on implementing digital marketing strategies to benefit from the increased online traffic and are adopting digital content creation tools and services.This has fueled the growth of the digital content creation market during past couple of years. The prevalence of COVID-19 has encouraged organizations in strengthening their digital footprint for sustainable growth. With majority of the operations conducted from isolation, the digital content creation has helped organizations to keep up with their digital strategies. This is anticipated to drive the global digital content creation market in coming years."

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: GRMM) BREAKING NEWS: Curiosity Ink Media Partners with Global Production & Distribution Group Toon2Tango to Develop & Animate Baldwin's Big Adventure for Preschoolers - Animated Series to Serve as Centerpiece of the Emerging Preschool Franchise - Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., which recently entered into an agreement to acquire Curiosity Ink Media – a producer of original multiplatform family entertainment – today announced that Curiosity will partner with global production and distribution powerhouse, Toon2Tango GmbH & Co. KG, to develop Curiosity's original IP (intellectual property) Baldwin's Big Adventure into an animated preschool series. The series will serve as a centerpiece for the emerging preschool franchise, which recently unveiled a Baldwin's Big Adventure book slated to hit shelves in Spring 2022. The announcement was made jointly by Curiosity Ink Media's Chief Content Officer, Russell Hicks and Toon2Tango Chief Executive Officer, Ulli Stoef.

The partnership bolsters Curiosity's expansion into original IP franchise properties, the thrust of its storytelling catalogue. Toon2Tango, the Munich, Germany-based production company and specialists in development and distribution of kids' and family content, enhances their global reach in animation production and brand building to prepare IP for global audiences. Additionally, Toon2Tango will aid Curiosity's efforts to tailor Baldwin's Big Adventure to accommodate local cultural and language needs.

Baldwin's Big Adventure tells the story of a young, fearless switcher train with a giant heart who embarks on a journey to reunite with his father. In the tradition of Dora, the Explorer, preschoolers will meet new friends, learn important life lessons, and navigate the world along with Baldwin, as he sets out on a new adventure in each installment.

"We see enormous global potential for Baldwin's Big Adventure and are excited to partner with the experts from Toon2Tango to bring this franchise to life," said Hicks. "Their dedication to storytelling through compelling custom animation make them the ideal partner to cultivate this emerging property and serve as a gateway to revenue generating opportunities presented by the success we envision for this title."

Ulli Stoef added, "We are very happy to join forces with the ambitious and experienced team at Curiosity and Grom and are excited to help Baldwin start his journey. It is a wonderful concept with stunning visuals and powerful and appealing storytelling. This is the first step in the birth of a brand that will bring joy and pleasure for generations to come." For more information about Grom Social Enterprises please visit https://gromsocial.com/



Other recent developments in the markets include:



fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4. Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000®Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"We are pleased with the interest fuboTV has received from the investor community in such a short period following our listing on the New York Stock Exchange last October," said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. "The addition of fuboTV to the Russell 3000® Index is an important milestone for the company as we stay laser-focused on defining a new category of interactive television while delivering significant shareholder value."

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) recently announced that it is launching AMC Investor Connect, an innovative, proactive communication initiative that will put AMC in direct communication with its extraordinary base of enthusiastic and passionate individual shareholders to keep them up to date about important company information and to provide them with special offers. Over the last several months, AMC has seen its retail shareholder base grow beyond 3 million owners. With this sizable number of retail shareholders, AMC is taking a groundbreaking new approach to investor relations and investor communications.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) an innovative, market-leading online entertainment company in China, recently announced that its Multi-Speaker, Multi-Style, Voice Cloning Challenge ( "M2VoC" or "the Challenge") successfully concluded this week, with the results announced at the 2021 International Conference on Acoustics, Speech, & Signal Processing (ICASSP2021). M2VoC, an ICASSP2021 Signal Processing Grand Challenge, aimed at providing a common sizable dataset and a fair test bed for benchmarking voice cloning tasks. The flagship challenge attracted researchers from both academia and the industry. In light of recent advances in transfer learning, style transfer, speaker embedding, and factor disentanglement—all of which foreshadow potential solutions to low-resource voice cloning—iQIYI was excited to join forces with other leading organizations to host M2VoC.

The Challenge attracted 153 teams from academic institutions and Internet companies. The academic institutions represented included Peking University, Tsinghua University, National Taiwan University, The University of Crete, The Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, University of Tsukuba, Nagoya University, Fudan University, and The Chinese University of Hong Kong, among others. Leading Internet companies including Huya, Microsoft, Didi Chuxing, Tencent, and Netease, among others, also fielded teams of their own.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) recently provided an update on the recent launch of Roku Originals. In late May, Roku added 30 original series to The Roku Channel starring major talent like Kevin Hart, Anna Kendrick, Jennifer Lopez and more. The debut of Roku Originals builds on the significant growth of The Roku Channel, which reached households with an estimated 70 million people in the U.S. as of Q1 2021.

In the two weeks following the launch of Roku Originals, May 20 to June 3, a record number of unique accounts streamed The Roku Channel. Furthermore, the top ten most watched programs on The Roku Channel were all Roku Originals in this two-week period.

"We always believed Roku Originals would perform exceptionally well as free, ad-supported entertainment on The Roku Channel." said Rob Holmes, Roku's Vice President of Programming. "The first two weeks have surpassed our expectations, with millions of people streaming Roku Originals, and provided a further demonstration of The Roku Channel flywheel, with great content driving record engagement that's appealing to advertisers seeking to reach the streaming audience."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult =a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated twenty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Contact Information:

Media Contact email: [email protected] - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com