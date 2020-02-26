Multi-Channel Performance Marketing Agency Madrivo Has Radically Rebranded and Launched a New, Customer-Focused Experience and Website

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas-based performance marketing agency Madrivo has earned national recognition for its email marketing solutions. Its premium programs have connected millions of customers to global companies across seven of the largest online verticals, including the personal finance, insurance, home services, health & wellness, auto & transportation, retail and education industries.

Because Madrivo is committed to meeting evolving customer needs and delivering unparalleled service, the agency is increasing its suite of multi-channel marketing solutions. Its clients can access these tools via a new, rebranded website.

"We're very excited to expand the suite of offerings to our clients through our new platform," said Ronen Hamatian, CEO of Madrivo. "Madrivo's goal is to help our clients and marketers increase their consumers' lifetime value with a data-driven multi-channel approach. We look forward to enhancing our impact on the advertising industry by introducing these new initiatives."

A two-time MarCom Gold Award winner in the Email Advertising category, Madrivo also won Digiday's Best Direct Response Campaign for Email in 2016. Now, the agency is bent on earning awards for its multi-channel marketing services as well.

"We'll continue to be a trusted source for high-quality email traffic for our clients and the go-to resource in the industry for email marketers," said Gary McCalla, Vice President of Growth at Madrivo. "But we can also provide the full spectrum of traffic for our clients, helping them acquire new customers through social, search, native and other premium marketing channels."

The agency is also excited to bring its clients a freshly optimized user experience. In addition to its updated look and more user-friendly navigation, Madrivo.com will support customers with a new, dedicated customer success team.

"We want it to be easier than ever for you to do business with Madrivo," McCalla said. "So we've drilled down and rebuilt our internal processes to deliver faster results for our customers."

Evolving a Tradition of Excellence

Madrivo can count some of the most widely recognized brands in the country among its clients, including Fidelity, Airbnb, Fabletics, Match.com, Liberty Mutual, and ADT. The network's portfolio and analytics-based performance record have earned accolades from Forbes Magazine, Inc. Magazine and many others.

While Madrivo has provided multi-channel marketing solutions for some time, the agency is currently best known for its email marketing successes. While Madrivo will continue delivering exclusive, scalable traffic for its clients via that channel, it will keep in step with the future of digital marketing by expanding its results-oriented performance marketing offerings into new arenas.

"This is about more than a brand refresh," said Jennifer Rozario, Vice President of Partnerships at Madrivo. "This is about a new strategy — one obsessed with looking outside-in. We're investing in our future by looking to our customers to create unparalleled value. We're redefining what great customer support and value means."

About Madrivo:

Madrivo is a performance marketing platform that helps leading brands connect with new customers. We leverage our digital multichannel expertise to optimize the right conversations with the right people at the right times — yielding the highest return for our affiliates and the most engaged customers for our brand partners. We are relentlessly focused on optimizing the experiences and relationships we create for our employees, brands and affiliate partners. Learn more at Madrivo.com.

