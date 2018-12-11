Multi Domain Controller Market Worth $20.2 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, December 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Multi Domain Controller Market by Vehicle Type, Application (ADAS & Safety, Body & Comfort, Cockpit and Powertrain), Propulsion Type (BEV, HEV & ICE), Bus Systems, Bit Size (32, 64 & 128-bit), Level of Autonomy & Region - Global Forecast to 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Multi Domain Controller Market size is expected to reach USD 20.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 25.7% from 2018 to 2030. The increasing production of electric vehicles and autonomous vehicle development along with the increasing electronic architecture in modern vehicles are collectively expected to drive the Multi Domain Controller Market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/multi-domain-controller-market-12069348.html



Cockpit electronics segment is estimated to be the largest in the Multi Domain Controller Market

A cockpit domain controller is a super ECU that integrates the infotainment, instrument cluster, HUD, and connectivity features on single hardware that possesses a multi-core chip. The domain controller, thus, allows a single large-format cockpit display and easy 'morphing' (changing) surfaces, instead of multiple discreet displays in the cockpit; bringing the industry one step closer to autonomous mobility vehicles. The increasing sales of high-end vehicles is a huge contributing factor to the large share of cockpit MDCs.

Ethernet channel is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the Multi Domain Controller Market

Ethernet is said to be the preferred bus module in automotive communication technologies in the near future because of its fast data transfer speeds and the emergence of autonomous vehicles. The Ethernet technology clears the path for the next level of connectivity. It not only provides improved bandwidth for advanced automotive applications such as ADAS but also reduces the response time for control applications. Ethernet is soon expected to gain high momentum in the Multi Domain Controller Market.

Asia Pacific to be the largest regional Multi Domain Controller Market

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest regional Multi Domain Controller Market from 2018 to 2030. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing vehicle production, changing in-vehicle electronic architecture, increasing in-vehicle services connected to the external cloud, and expansion of leading OEMs and automotive component suppliers. The market growth in the region can also be attributed to the increasing sales of connected vehicles and government initiatives regarding the use of environment-friendly electric vehicles.

The report covers all the major players in the Multi Domain Controller Market including established players such as Continental AG (Germany), Visteon Corporation (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Aptiv (Ireland), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Faurecia (France), Magna International Inc. (Canada), Lear Corporation (US), and Autoliv Inc. (Sweden).

