Multi-factor Authentication Market Size to Grow by USD 20806.45 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Multi-factor Authentication Market share is set to increase by USD 20806.45 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.41% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 20.37% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Multi-factor Authentication Market 2023-2027

Global Multi-factor Authentication Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global multi-factor authentication market as a part of the global IT consulting and other services market within the global IT services market. The parent market, the global IT consulting and other services market, covers companies that provide information technology consulting and information management services. Technavio calculates the size of this market based on the combined revenue generated by companies engaged in the provision of all types of IT consulting and information management services.

Global Multi-factor Authentication Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Multi-factor Authentication Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Multi-factor Authentication Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Multi-factor Authentication Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Multi-factor Authentication Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Multi-factor Authentication Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global multi-factor authentication market compared to other regions. 35% growth will originate from North America . The adoption of multi-factor authentication is high in the region, as it is technologically developed. Moreover, the rise in regulatory requirements for large banks and Payment Card Industry (PCI) companies is driving the adoption of multi-factor authentication in the region. In addition, stringent government regulations compel enterprises to incorporate multi-factor authentication into their credential authentication paradigm. Such factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Multi-factor Authentication Market as per component segmentation is categorized into Services and Product.

Revenue Generating Segment - The services segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The prominence of multi-factor authentication solutions and services is increasing due to factors such as increased number of data breaches, cyber-attacks, and the growing adoption of BYOD among enterprises.

Global Multi-factor Authentication Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

Innovative features and user interfaces are driving the multi-factor authentication market growth.

The frequency of cyberattacks is increasing. Hence, many organizations have started to employ authentication methods, such as software OTP tokens, phone-based authentication, hardware OTP tokens, and e-mail. Moreover, the availability of 3G and 4G networks will boost online transactions.

These factors will increase the adoption of multi-factor authentication solutions and services during the forecast period.

Major trends influencing the growth of glamping

The emergence of cloud-based multi-factor authentication is a trend in the market. Many companies are adopting cloud-based multi-factor authentication solutions and services owing to the rise in maintenance costs for hardware and software-based two-factor and three-factor authentication models.

Cloud service providers are adopting technologies such as tokenization and biometric authentication, and others to guarantee the security and safety of data on the cloud.

The demand for multi-factor authentication is expected to provide significant opportunities, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The increase in the cost of OTP tokens may challenge the multi-factor authentication market growth.

The high initial deployment and replacement costs have increased the total cost of OTP tokens.

Regions such as Eastern Europe and South America have low vendor penetration, and vendors operating in these regions have low competition, which results in high initial deployment and replacement costs.

and have low vendor penetration, and vendors operating in these regions have low competition, which results in high initial deployment and replacement costs. Thus, the rising cost of OTP tokens will limit the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Global Multi-factor Authentication Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist multi-factor authentication market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the multi-factor authentication market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the multi-factor authentication market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of multi-factor authentication market vendors

Multi-factor Authentication Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20806.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Beyond Identity Inc., Broadcom Inc., Duo Security Inc., Entrust Corp., FEITIAN Technologies Co. Ltd., ForgeRock Inc., Frontegg, Fujitsu Ltd., FusionAuth, HID Global Corp., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Okta Inc., OneSpan Inc., Quest Software Inc., RSA Security LLC, SecureAuth Corp., Thales, TransUnion, and Yubico AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Component

5.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.4 Products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 103: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Entrust Corp.

Exhibit 108: Entrust Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Entrust Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Entrust Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Entrust Corp. - Key offerings

11.5 ForgeRock Inc.

Exhibit 112: ForgeRock Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: ForgeRock Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: ForgeRock Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: ForgeRock Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 HID Global Corp.

Exhibit 120: HID Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: HID Global Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: HID Global Corp. - Key offerings

11.8 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 123: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 128: NEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: NEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: NEC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 131: NEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Okta Inc.

Exhibit 133: Okta Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Okta Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Okta Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 OneSpan Inc.

Exhibit 136: OneSpan Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: OneSpan Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: OneSpan Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Quest Software Inc.

Exhibit 139: Quest Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Quest Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Quest Software Inc. - Key offerings

11.13 RSA Security LLC

Exhibit 142: RSA Security LLC - Overview



Exhibit 143: RSA Security LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: RSA Security LLC - Key offerings

11.14 SecureAuth Corp.

Exhibit 145: SecureAuth Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: SecureAuth Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: SecureAuth Corp. - Key offerings

11.15 Thales

Exhibit 148: Thales - Overview



Exhibit 149: Thales - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Thales - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Thales - Segment focus

11.16 TransUnion

Exhibit 152: TransUnion - Overview



Exhibit 153: TransUnion - Business segments



Exhibit 154: TransUnion - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: TransUnion - Segment focus

11.17 Yubico AB

Exhibit 156: Yubico AB - Overview



Exhibit 157: Yubico AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Yubico AB - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

