NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamison Ross, a Multi-GRAMMY®-nominated Soul artist whose music emanates from the intersection of R&B, gospel, and blues supported by modern production and contemporary Soul showcases his unique ability to marry smooth vocal melodies with soulful production on daring new R&B album, JAMO available today.

Multi-Grammy Nominated Vocalist Jamison Ross Releases Daring R&B Album JAMO Available Today

Over 1 ½ years, Jamison tapped deep into his influences such as history's greatest Soul singers, including Marvin Gaye, Rance Allen, and Al Green to help exercise his truest passion of creating R&B music; to write and record JAMO. The masterpiece includes popular single, Tell Me You Love Me, currently #27 on the Media Base R&B Chart, and features Grammy-winning PJ Morton, frontwoman of the Grammy-nominated group Tank and The Bangas, Tarriona "Tank" Ball, famed singer, songwriter, Avery*Sunshine, and jazz trumpeter, Keyon Harrold.

A native of Jacksonville, FL, Jamison honed his talent studying at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, before attending Florida State University and then on to the University of New Orleans, where he earned a Master of Music. Shortly after graduating, Jamison released his debut album, Jamison (2015), earning his first GRAMMY® nomination.

In 2019, Jamison and business partner, David S. Hargrett founded Affective Music, a Soul music-focused record label and management company dedicated to defining the sound of Soul for this era. Later that year, the label released Mykal Kilgore's debut single, Let Me Go, produced by Jamison, earning his second GRAMMY® nomination.

For more information on Jamison Ross, click here.

For more information on Affective Music, click here.

Social Media

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

Media Contact

Society House

Tony Ferguson

310.882.3309

[email protected]

SOURCE Jamison Ross