Multi-Media Company launches new TV Show

Each episode of Home, Life & Style takes the viewer on a tour of a quintessential New England town, features a beautiful home and introduces the homeowners and their lifestyle. In a beautiful setting, the show culminates with a dinner party celebrating design, food, friends and family.

"Since food is the key to our heart and it's so often what brings us together, we make it an integral part of every episode," said Parker. "Someone is always cooking and there's lots of eating and toasting," she said.

"Design, food and travel - it's a winning recipe that comes naturally to our host," said veteran Film Director and Co-Producer Gene "Cap" Allen. "Her excitement for life is palpable and she gets along so well with everyone she meets" he continued. "When you watch the show, you truly get a sense of who these homeowners are, how they live and what they love. And that's because of Parker," he added.

For years, as a host, Parker has successfully showcased the very best of our region. "I am enchanted with New England and New Englanders. I was born and raised here and during the brief times in my career when I've lived other places, it's always called me back," she said. "There's just no other place like it and sharing its stories is my passion and my life's work," she added.

In season one, the show travels to thirteen destinations from Nantucket to Vermont. Also included in the series are top-notch architects, talented artists, designers, chefs, and spectacular aerial videography.

"It's simple actually," said Parker. "Life is short and time is precious. Create a lovely space and enjoy it with people you care about. Make the effort. Be thankful. Be Present. That's Home, Life & Style," she concluded.

Home, Life and Style is sponsored by Ethan Allen, The Pinehills, Longfellow Design Build, Snow and Jones, and these fine partners Classic Tile and Stone, AZ Studio Hingham, The Urban Grape, and Sarah Hinchey Photography and Talbots.

BlueView Productions, LLC is a full service production company in Greater Boston.

