Multi-million-dollar equipment auction coming to Lincoln, NE on November 9

Retiring contractors Joe Engler and Melvin Joyce of Commercial Construction Inc. will sell all their assets through a Ritchie Bros.' unreserved public auction

LINCOLN, NE, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - After 47 years in the construction industry, Joe Engler and his business partner Melvin Joyce have decided to embrace retirement. The two friends are calling it quits and selling all the assets from the company they built together: Commercial Construction Inc. (CCI) at a one-day unreserved public auction in Lincoln, NE on November 9.

"While we were growing CCI, we built up our fleet buying used equipment through auctions, specifically Ritchie Bros. auctions, so it makes sense to sell it all that way at the end," said Joe Engler, co-owner of CCI. "When we were at our largest, we had more than 90 employees and 100 pieces of equipment. Over the past several years, as we've prepared for our eventual retirement, we have downsized, selling a bunch of assets through Ritchie Bros. events. They're a great company to deal with and they deliver great results."

More than 100 items will be sold for CCI in the November 9 auction being held on their property (555 W South St., Lincoln, NE), including motor graders, dozers, excavators, truck tractors, trailers and more. All items will be sold to the highest bidders, regardless of price.

"We've always taken great care of our fleet. I always say, 'if you take care of your equipment, it will take care of you'," said Joe. "Our fleet is a mix of items we purchased new and through auctions. We made sure everything was well maintained and upgraded through the years."

"I started as an operator at the age of 19; worked my way up to foreman, superintendent, estimator, vice president and then headed out on my own with my colleague and friend Melvin," said Joe. "As CCI, we focused mainly on heavy highway construction, but also did some bridge construction work."

CCI worked on several big Nebraska highway projects over the years, including the widening of Interstate 80 and Highway 30.

"CCI has been a great contractor in Nebraska for a long time," said Mike Schure, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "We've held several auctions for them in their yard over the past few years. They've also been a great partner to the local contractor community, welcoming equipment from other contractors to be sold on their property along with theirs. We're very excited to hold their final auction for them on November 9. Local and international contractors should be excited at the opportunity to purchase some great gear from an excellent Nebraska-based company."

In total, more than 400 equipment items will be sold in the November 9 auction for 50+ contractors. For more information on the auction, visit rbauction.com.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE andTSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a multitude of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing its exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, an online marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, Kruse Energy Auctioneers , and Cat® auctions, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about the unprecedented choice provided by Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

