Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY Award-Winning Pop Icon Britney Spears to Launch New Residency at Park Theater in Las Vegas February 2019

"I am so happy to be returning to my second home – Las Vegas!" said Britney. "I'm working on a brand-new show and I'm so excited for my fans to see it! It's going to be so much fun being back on stage and I can't wait to perform at Park Theater."

Bill Hornbuckle, President of MGM Resorts International, said, "Britney Spears has been a fan favorite in the pop music world and a leader in the entertainment industry for more than 20 years. We've enjoyed a great relationship with her team throughout the years so bringing the Queen of Pop to Park MGM, and adding her to our resident artist lineup, is exciting for me personally as well as for our company. We look forward to her grand opening in February when her fans will rock Park Theater."

Tickets to "Britney: Domination" at Park MGM start at $79 (including applicable service charges and fees) and go on sale Friday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or by calling the MGM Resorts International Call Center at (877) 795-2565. For more show and ticket information, visit ParkTheaterLV.com.

Members of the Britney Spears Fan Club will receive access to an exclusive presale from Friday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. PT to Thursday, Oct. 25 at 10 p.m. PT. For more information, visit BritneySpears.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of Britney Spears' residency at Park Theater. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets from Monday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. PT to Thursday, Oct. 25 at 10 p.m. PT thru Citi's Private Pass® program. For complete presale details, visit citiprivatepass.com.

Members of M life Rewards, MGM Resorts' loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a presale scheduled from Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. PT to Thursday, Oct. 25 at 10 p.m. PT. To join the M life Rewards program or for more information, visit mlife.com.

2019 Performance Dates

February 13 – 14; 16 – 17; 20; 22 – 23; 27

March 1 – 2

May 8; 10 – 11; 15; 17 – 18; 22; 24 – 26

July 24; 26 – 27; 31

August 2 – 3; 7; 9 – 10; 14; 16 – 17

Britney's record-breaking, four-year headlining residency, "Britney: Piece of Me" received rave reviews from critics and fans alike when it opened in Las Vegas in 2013. As the first contemporary superstar resident in the city, Britney played a pivotal role in revitalizing the modern era of entertainment in Las Vegas. With over 250 shows, the record-setting residency was sold out on a regular basis, generating more than $140 million gross revenue and selling nearly 1 million tickets.

The show was voted the "Best Resident Performer," "Best Production Show," "Best Bachelorette Party" and "Best Bachelor Party" by readers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Hollywood's biggest names such as Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, Anna Kendrick, Nick Jonas, Miley Cyrus, Kirsten Dunst, Chloë Grace Moretz, Calvin Harris, Sia, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry and Steven Tyler, among many others, visited over the show's multi-year run.

Britney Spears is one of the most celebrated entertainers in the history of pop with nearly 150 million records sold worldwide, multiple platinum records, and countless awards and accolades. She has sold more than 70 million albums and hit singles in the U.S. alone. Spears quickly rose to stardom and became a household name as a teenager when she released her first single "…Baby One More Time," a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash and international hit that broke sales records with more than 20 million copies sold worldwide and is currently 14x platinum in the U.S.

Her musical career boasts tremendous awards and accolades, including seven Billboard Music Awards, the Billboard's Millennium Award, which recognizes outstanding career achievements and influence in the music industry, as well as an American Music Award and the 2011 MTV Video Vanguard Award. To date, Spears has earned a total of six No. 1-debuting albums on the Billboard 200 chart and 34 Top 40 hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100 – four of which went to No. 1. Spears has been nominated for seven GRAMMY Awards and won for Best Dance Recording in 2005.

Britney's music has not only touched the lives of millions, but she also has used her global platform and voice to support the LGBTQ community through a variety of initiatives. As a longtime ally of the community, she most recently received GLAAD's 2018 Vanguard Award, presented to media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance of LGBTQ people.

About Park Theater

Park Theater is the entertainment centerpiece of Park MGM, a partnership between MGM Resorts International and New York-based Sydell Group. The resort features two distinct hotel experiences, including a Las Vegas version of Sydell's widely acclaimed NoMad Hotel. The 5,200-seat venue, with its cutting-edge audio and visual technology, provides artists of diverse talents with a dynamic space to create one-of-a-kind productions where every seat allows guests to feel up close and personal. From comedy shows and live concerts, to sporting events and award shows, the theater is specially designed to transform seamlessly for any occasion. For more Park Theater show and ticket information, visit ParkTheaterLV.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Park MGM

Park MGM is the newest destination on the Las Vegas Strip, offering an intimate resort experience on a grand scale. A partnership between MGM Resorts International and New York-based Sydell Group, Park MGM features 2,700 guest rooms and suites, casually elegant design and a remarkable culinary program including Hogsalt Hospitality's renowned Bavette's Steakhouse; Juniper Cocktail Lounge; and South-of-France inspired restaurant Primrose. Park Theater, the resort's entertainment destination, is a 5,200-seat venue home to special engagements by Bruno Mars, Cher, Lady Gaga and Britney Spears. Park MGM is located in the heart of The Strip, next to the entertainment and dining neighborhood created by The Park and the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena. Opening later in 2018 are Best Friend by chef Roy Choi and a Las Vegas outpost of the famed Eataly. Park MGM is owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit ParkMGM.com, call toll-free at (888) 529-4828 or follow on Facebook or Twitter.

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation & House of Blues Concerts, LN Media and Artist Nation Management. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Aerosmith, Bruno Mars, Stevie Wonder and Queen + Adam Lambert at Park Theater at Park MGM; Gwen Stefani, Lionel Richie, Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; Mariah Carey at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; and Blink 182 at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including T-Mobile Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas Village, House of Blues, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, and more. For additional information, visit www.livenation.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

SOURCE Park MGM