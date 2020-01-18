Multi-Platinum group Lady Antebellum honored with Angels Among Us award by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Recognizing individuals who have made exceptional and lasting contributions to St. Jude, the award was presented to Lady Antebellum Friday, Jan. 18, by its namesake Alabama lead-singer Randy Owen and Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

For over a decade, Lady Antebellum has supported the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® Over the years, the group has supported St. Jude in a multitude of ways, including raising funds and awareness for St. Jude through their own philanthropic organization LadyAID, performing in benefit concerts, participating in the This Shirt Saves Lives campaign, spending time with patients and more. Last year, they co-hosted the first St. Jude Presents: Curated event, convening industry members to raise more than $650,000 for the hospital.

"Using their voices and talent, Lady Antebellum has made such a powerful impact on the lives of children worldwide through their support of St. Jude," said Shadyac. "The Angels Among Us Award signifies the heart, generosity and passion the group has continually shown St. Jude for the last decade, and Hillary, Charles and Dave are so deserving of this distinction as members of our St. Jude family."

This recognition places Lady Antebellum among the ranks of seven past recipients, including Alabama front man and co-founder of Country Cares for St. Jude Kids, Randy Owen. Recipients also include 2019 award-winner Jake Owen, Brad Paisley, John Rich, former ALSAC Chief Operating Officer David McKee (posthumously), St. Jude Country Cares Advisory Board member, Sharon Eaves (posthumously) and country music artist Darius Rucker.

"As parents ourselves, being an ambassador for St. Jude over the years has been one of the most gratifying experiences we've had in our career," Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott said. "We've been all around the country and have seen firsthand the important impact St. Jude has on children and families and the heartfelt community they've created. This is one of the highest honors we could receive and we are so thankful to contribute even a tiny part in the amazing efforts made by St. Jude."

The evening included a donation of $50,000 to St. Jude from ACM Lifting Lives, the charitable arm of the Academy of Country Music, made in Lady Antebellum's name as a surprise to the band for their work with the organization over the years. Academy CEO, Damon Whiteside, and ACM Lifting Lives' Taylor Wolf were on hand for the presentation.





Celebrating its 31st anniversary, Country Cares for St. Jude Kids® is one of the most successful radio fundraising events in the country, with nearly 200 radio stations across the country participating to help support St. Jude and raising more than $850 million.

About Lady Antebellum

Over the course of their decade-plus career, Lady Antebellum has become one of the 21st century's premier vocal groups, blending deeply felt emotions with classic country sounds. As a Country-radio staple, the trio has amassed record-breaking success ushering in 10 No. One hits with more than 18 million album units and 34 million tracks sold and nearly 5 billion digital streams. The trio earned the biggest first week streams of their career with their critically acclaimed No. One album OCEAN, as the project alone boasts over 202 million streams. Known for their 9X Platinum hit "Need You Now" which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned ACM and CMA "Vocal Group of the Year" trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including seven GRAMMY awards, Billboard Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and a Tony Award nod. Lady A's upcoming OCEAN 2020 TOUR will mix a hit-filled set with fan-favorites and new songs from "arguably the finest album of the band's career" (Nashville Scene) when it launches on May 21st in Albuquerque, NM. With very special guest Jake Owen as direct support along with openers Maddie & Tae, fans can first purchase tickets beginning Jan. 24th for select cities as part of Live Nation's Country Megaticket at www.Megaticket.com. For more information on Lady A visit www.ladyantebellum.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

