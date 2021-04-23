Multi-Platinum Icons KISS Launch New Archival Live Series With 'KISS - Off The Soundboard: Tokyo 2001'

Tokyo has always held a special place of importance throughout the KISStory of the band and Off The Soundboard: Tokyo 2001 captures KISS giving the packed 55,000 seat venue the quintessential KISS live experience, direct from the soundboard with such classic anthems as "I Was Made for Lovin' You," "Heaven's On Fire," "Rock & Roll All Night" and the #7 1976 Billboard hit "Detroit Rock City," as well as rarities such as "I Still Love You" from 1982's Creatures Of The Night . The 21-track concert is a celebration of the band's musical legacy and features co-founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, with Ace Frehley on guitar and Eric Singer on drums.

KISS are globally recognized as one of the greatest live bands of all time and are the creators of what is universally considered the best live album ever, 1975's gold-certified and No. 9 Billboard charting Alive!. KISS – Off The Soundboard continues their storied legacy of groundbreaking live albums with a document of the spectacular, larger than life extravaganza that is a KISS concert.

Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.

KISS – Off The Soundboard: Tokyo 2001 (2CD)

Tracklist :

CD1

1. Detroit Rock City

2. Deuce

3. Shout It Out Loud

4. Talk To Me

5. I Love It Loud

6. Firehouse

7. Do You Love Me

8. Calling Dr. Love

9. Heaven's On Fire

10. Let Me Go Rock & Roll

11. Shock Me / Guitar Solo

12. Psycho Circus

CD2

1. Lick It Up / Bass Solo

2. God Of Thunder / Drum Solo

3. Cold Gin

4. 100,000 Years

5. Love Gun

6. I Still Love You

7. Black Diamond

8. I Was Made For Lovin' You

9. Rock And Roll All Nite

