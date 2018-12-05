Multi-Platinum Recording Artist, Andy Grammer and AutoNation Present Check to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at the 2018 AutoNation Cure Bowl

After an energized and inspiring concert performance at the AutoNation Cure Bowl Tailgate and Pre-Game Concert at Tinker Field, adjacent to Camping World Stadium, Andy Grammer, joined by Marc Cannon, EVP & CMO of AutoNation, and Alice Jackson, wife of AutoNation's Chairman, CEO & President and BCRF Advisory Board Member, presented a check for $50,000 to Myra Biblowit, President & CEO of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and Kinga Lampert, Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. This money was raised through AutoNation and Andy Grammer's partnership. The partnership included a fall tour, The Good Parts Tour: Driven by AutoNation, in which Grammer collected $5 from ticket sales in AutoNation markets to donate to BCRF.

Following the first quarter, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation presented a check for $1.1 million dollars, representing their three-year cumulative contribution, to Dr. Annette Khaled, Professor & Cancer Division Head at the University of Central Florida's College of Medicine. Dr. Khaled is a BCRF funded researcher and these grants have continued to fuel the ground-breaking research BCRF supports in achieving its mission to be the end of breast cancer.

The check was presented by Cheryl Miller, AutoNation's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Alice Jackson, along with Alan Gooch, Executive Director, Orlando Sports Foundation, Myra Biblowit, and Kinga Lampert, at the 2018 AutoNation Cure Bowl at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

During halftime, breast cancer survivors, led by Allison Johnson, the mother of Matt Johnson from Season 15 of The Voice carried nine AutoNation Drive Pink quilts on to the field. The quilts are comprised of thousands of quilt squares, made by AutoNation Associates to honor loved ones touched by cancer.

Now in its fourth year, the AutoNation Cure Bowl benefits BCRF, the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide. BCRF is also the highest rated breast cancer organization in the U.S.

The Company has committed its charitable resources towards cancer research, early detection and prevention. In October, AutoNation's 26,000 associates participated in the Company's "DRIVE PINK Across America Day", in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Associates in all 18 markets from coast to coast assembled and delivered gift bags filled with items designed specially to bring comfort to kids and adults undergoing cancer treatment, all part of the larger "DRIVE PINK" initiative that has raised more than $16 million dollars to fund cancer-related nonprofits and research into finding a cure.

About Andy Grammer

Andy Grammer is all about inspiring and empowering the world by communicating his truths through his music. Grammer has taken the music world by storm with a succession of anthemic pop hits, six of which are certified gold or better. His debut album featured the platinum singles "Keep Your Head Up" and "Fine By Me." Andy's second album, Magazines or Novels, featured the triple platinum worldwide hit "Honey, I'm Good," which was one of the best-selling songs of 2015, and the certified gold anthem "Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah)." Andy's third full-length album, The Good Parts, was released December 1, 2017. The record includes his global smash hit "Fresh Eyes," which has become a global streaming phenomenon with over 300 million total streams, as well as his current hit single "Smoke Clears."

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) is dedicated to being the end of breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research. Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993, BCRF-funded investigators have been deeply involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship. This year, BCRF has awarded $63 million in grants to support the work of nearly 300 scientists at leading medical and academic institutions across 14 countries, making BCRF the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide. BCRF is also the highest rated breast cancer organization in the U.S. Visit www.bcrf.org to learn more.

About AutoNation Cure Bowl

Bringing Teams Together to Find a Cure for Cancer. The AutoNation Cure Bowl is more than a game. It is a platform to raise awareness for cancer research and recognize those that thrived in the fight against cancer. Funds raised from the AutoNation Cure Bowl directly benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). Since 2015, the bowl has raised a collective $3.55 million dollars to benefit breast cancer research. The AutoNation Cure Bowl is the signature event for the Orlando Sports Foundation and matches teams from the Sun Belt Conference and the American Athletic Conference. It is played on the third Saturday in December at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., and broadcasts nationally on CBS Sports Network and the Touchdown Radio Network. To learn more, visit CureBowl.com.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of September 30, 2018, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 11 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Through its DRV PNK initiative, AutoNation is committed to drive out cancer, create awareness and support critical research. AutoNation continues to be a proud supporter of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and other cancer-related charities.

Please visit investors.autonation.com, www.autonation.com, www.autonationdrive.com, www.twitter.com/autonation, www.twitter.com/CEOMikeJackson, www.facebook.com/autonation, and www.facebook.com/CEOMikeJackson, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations.

