Multi-platinum singer Linda Varg and Audilus to join forces

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Headlining the first all-female online festival in its genre, Online Female Fest, Linda Varg shared the virtual stage with Share from iconic band Vixen and Lacey Sturm. As the Online Female Fest returns this May, with Linda as performer we couldn't be more excited.



"I remember hearing her music for the first time and I simply could not get them out of my head for days and I knew that the world needed to hear her" said Othniel, President of Audilus. A music publishing and sync representation company based in San Francisco that represents some of the best up and coming artists and Emmy winning songwriters and composers.



Linda Varg is a one-of-a-kind artist who's bringing a new and fresh sound with influences

that range from urban pop/reggae to 90s flavored vibes, all sprinkled with a punky attitude.



From winning "Popstars" and attaining multi-platinum status, to finalist on Swedish Idol, to multiple number 1s on iTunes Rock Sweden, to extensive touring, the next natural step is North American followed by the world. Her 2017 duet "Sing Me A Lullaby" with Ulf Nilsson (winner of The Voice Sweden) hit no1 on iTunes main chart. Her latest song "Like A Boss" is the ultimate post pandemic party song.



The focus of the partnership is primarily publishing representation. "Her music is so cathy, deep with meaning and heavy with emotions it's hard to ignore. The commercial potential is immense and we have the infrastructure including to realize her goals. We believe in her and what she's doing and our common goals align" - Sam Tomtania, Audilus - Artist Relations

"Here comes the rock star" was the Idol judges' reaction when she walked on stage.



Artists today have immense power and it's time for music companies, labels and publishers to truly partner with the creators to empower them, create spaces for them to thrive and employ every technology and open avenue to distribute and connect with Fans.



Linda's music can be licensed on Audilus' brand new exclusive AI powered distribution and licensing platform whose users include some of the top agencies in the US.



