Multi-State Operator Grassroots Cannabis Selects Leaf Trade as Wholesale Order Management Platform

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grassroots Cannabis a company that grows, processes and sells cannabis through its multi-state, vertically integrated business model has selected Leaf Trade to be their wholesale order and fulfillment management platform. Leaf Trade will be critical to Grassroots ability to bring sales into new markets as they expand their operations nationally.

Leaf Trade is for cultivators and dispensaries who want to optimize their wholesale ordering and fulfillment process. They provide a single, standardized system to ensure operational consistency. This helps cultivators deliver for their customers, eliminate costly fulfillment errors and stay compliant.

"As we continue to expand our operations, Leaf Trade's innovative technology will enhance our capabilities by integrating our supply and demand channels, enabling us to better deliver our unparalleled expertise in providing consumers access to safe and effective cannabis products," says Matt Darin, COO. "We are excited to have them as our partner."

Cultivators on Leaf Trade are able to present their products in a one-to-one online storefront for dispensaries to purchase from their mobile, tablet or desktop computer. Lab results are available on the product listing, making it easy for dispensaries to understand exactly what they're ordering.

With Leaf Trade cultivators no longer have to accept orders from multiple entry points such as emails, calls, texts, Whatsapp or Skype chats. Dispensaries simply enter their order from their mobile device on Leaf Trade in a matter of seconds. Leaf Trade also provides advanced sales reporting to the cultivator, enabling a single source of truth for their sales figures.

"We are honored to partner with Grassroots to help them seamlessly expand into new markets. So far expansion has gone extremely smooth. It's an exciting time for the industry and we look forward to growing with our client partners in 2020 and beyond," says Leaf Trade CRO Michael Piermont.

About Grassroots Cannabis

GR Companies Inc. (dba Grassroots Cannabis) is a cannabis company dedicated to serving, advancing and respecting the cannabis movement. Through its unique, vertically integrated business model, Grassroots grows, processes and sells trusted cannabis products that enhance life's moments for people from all backgrounds. Its retail brand, Herbology, offers a unique, wellness and education-focused dispensary experience.

Grassroots Cannabis has built its portfolio at an unprecedented pace, with facilities in highly competitive markets, including Illinois, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, Oklahoma, Ohio, Vermont, North Dakota, Arkansas and Connecticut. The company is pursuing acquisitions in additional markets. The executive management team is composed of a group of highly skilled business leaders united by a common belief: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply.

For more information, visit grassrootscannabis.com .

About Leaf Trade

Headquartered in Chicago, Leaf Trade is a technology company whose wholesale ordering platform connects licensed cannabis vendors and dispensaries. Using the features on Leaf Trade's platform, vendors can streamline all order fulfillment processes, increase sales through loyalty programs and custom storefronts, and generate powerful reports and analytics. Dispensaries can leverage Leaf Trade's tools to discover trending products through its datadriven shopping process, easily request samples and marketing materials, and manage orders from their customers from start to finish.

To learn more about Leaf Trade, visit leaf.trade or follow @leaf_trade on Twitter.

