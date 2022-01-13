Multi Vendor Support Services Market to Grow by USD 10.07 Bn| Rapid Changes in the IT Infrastructure will Present Significant Growth Opportunities for Market Vendors | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Multi Vendor Support Services Market Analysis Report by Service (hardware and software) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".

Drivers and Challenges

The market is driven by rapid changes in the IT infrastructure. The size, as well as the complexities of IT infrastructure, are increasing rapidly. This is because of the increase in computing needs, which are met by larger and improved network and server and storage equipment. Moreover, many organizations are digitalizing their operations using the cloud, container, IoT, and other technologies to meet the new and growing demands of business functions. Moreover, organizations are progressively using MVSS to manage and maintain their infrastructure due to the shifting technological landscape. All these factors are driving the growth of the multi vendor support services market globally.

The high implementation and maintenance costs may impede the growth of the multi vendor support services market during the forecast period. The high cost of deploying multi vendor support services is one of the major challenges faced by the market for SMEs. The price of the multi vendor support services includes the system design and customization cost, implementation cost, training, and maintenance cost. The implementation of the support services in an organization requires IT staff who have the relevant skillset. In addition, the implementation of multi vendor support services needs planning, adequate funding, cooperation, and a clear vision at all managerial levels. Enterprises also have to train their employees on using multi vendor support services. Thus, these factors can lead to an increase in the cost of implementation of the multi vendor support services. This can adversely affect the adoption of these services among the end-user industries such as IT, sales and marketing, and others.

Major Multi Vendor Support Services Companies:

AT and T Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

FURUKAWA Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

HP Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Service Express LLC

XS International Inc.

Zensar Technologies Ltd.

Multi Vendor Support Services Market Service Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Hardware - size and forecast 2021-2026

Software - size and forecast 2021-2026

Multi Vendor Support Services Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Multi Vendor Support Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.88 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AT and T Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Service Express LLC, XS International Inc., and Zensar Technologies Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

