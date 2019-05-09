MultiCam Germany To Exhibit At FESPA Europe In Munich, Germany

DALLAS, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiCam Germany, a leading European distributor of advanced CNC cutting solutions is set to exhibit at the FESPA Europe Global Print Expo in Munich, Germany on May 14-17, 2019.

MultiCam Germany will be showcasing the all-new seen Celero 7153 Digital Cutter along with the APEX1R CNC Router. Both machines will be performing either routing or knife cutting demonstrations on a variety of different materials in MultiCam's stand B5-F59 located in the Messe Munich. MultiCam's APEX1R CNC Router is known as one of the most affordable, yet fully capable, servo driven CNC Routers on the market while the Celero line of Digital Cutters offers some of the fastest knife cutting speeds to date.

"The Celero Line of Digital Cutters has been a real game-changer here in the USA and we look forward to taking the Celero 7 Series to its first European tradeshow. We expect the Celero to make a big impression with FESPA attendees as it offers some of the fastest knife cutting speeds in the industry, due to its integrated linear drives, at 198.20m/minute," says MultiCam's Director of Sales and Marketing, Philip Fassnacht.

FESPA Europe attendees will have the opportunity to receive cut samples and consult with MultiCam's highly-trained sales and application team for general or application specific questions regarding MultiCam machinery. Free RSVP tickets to FESPA Europe 2019 are available, courtesy of MultiCam Germany, but require that attendees register here.

About MultiCam Inc.,

For over 30 years, MultiCam has manufactured over 13,000 CNC Routers, Digital Cutters, Lasers, Plasmas, and Waterjet machines out of their headquarters located in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas. Known for their ease-of-use, precision, and reliability for a wide range of applications, MultiCam's systems are utilized for various industries and manufacturing facilities around the world. MultiCam is supported by a global network of CNC experts which encompasses 60 Technology Centers worldwide with 20 of those Technology Centers located in North America.

SOURCE MultiCam Inc.

Related Links

https://www.multicam.com

