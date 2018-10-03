MultiCam To Exhibit At FABTECH 2018 In Atlanta, GA

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for their highly innovative USA built CNC cutting solutions, MultiCam will be showcasing four different cutting technologies at FABTECH in Atlanta, GA on November 6-8th, 2018.

Based out of their Dallas, TX headquarters, MultiCam is highly regarded as one of the leaders in the CNC industry. With such a wide range of technologies in their product portfolio, MultiCam offers a solution for nearly any type of manufacturing/cutting application. In order to highlight these technologies, MultiCam will be displaying their Arcos Bridge & Rail Plasma System, Quantus Fiber Laser, V-Series Waterjet, and APEX3R CNC Router at their FABTECH booth# B6229.

"MultiCam stands out from other machine manufacturers due to our wide array of CNC cutting technologies we offer. By having four different cutting technologies on display at FABTECH, we're able to convey that we are not only a machine manufacturer but a Complete CNC solutions provider," says Director of Global Sales and Marketing, Philip Fassnacht.

With the combined power of both Oxy Fuel and Plasma cutting, the Arcos maintains fast cut speeds and provides a smooth edge-quality while processing heavy plate. The Quantus Fiber Laser is the most advanced, industrial grade, and cost effective CNC Laser cutting system currently on the market. Whether it is pure water or abrasive cutting, the V-Series Waterjet is as an economical and high-performing cutting solution for entry to midlevel manufacturing. Known for its dependability, the APEX3R CNC Router offers end-users tight and accurate control for routing and aluminum cutting applications.

Attendees can see live cutting demonstrations of MultiCam's cutting technologies at their FABTECH booth# B6229. Free tickets to FABTECH 2018 are available through the FABTECH registration website.

ABOUT MULTICAM INC

Since 1989, MultiCam Inc., has manufactured over 13,000 CNC (computer numerical control) cutting solutions for various industries around the world. The innovative company integrates advanced technology and value into highly productive systems that are easy-to-use and built to last. MultiCam manufactures CNC Router, Laser, Plasma, Waterjet, and Knife cutting machines at its 108,000-square-foot facility in North Texas. A global network of experts supports MultiCam, which includes 60 locations worldwide with 20 Technology Centers across North America.

SOURCE MultiCam Inc.