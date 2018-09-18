MultiCam To Exhibit At SGIA Expo 2018 In Las Vegas, NV

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for their innovative cutting solutions, MultiCam will be showcasing their brand-new product line, the Celero Digital Cutting Systems at the SGIA EXPO in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 18-20th, 2018.

Engineered to complement the fast-paced printing industry of today, MultiCam's Celero Series is the next generation of Digital Cutting Systems as they offer one of the fastest knife cutting speeds in the industry. Designed and manufactured at their Dallas, TX headquarters, MultiCam's Celero Digital Cutting Systems are known as an easy-to-use programmable cutter/router solution for both small and large businesses alike.

"We are thrilled to reveal our all-new Celero Digital Cutting product line which offers the Display Graphics industry the highest accuracy available for repeatable cutting and high power routing. The Celero Digital Cutters/Routers will come in a full line-up of sizes for all levels of production," says Director of Global Sales and Marketing, Philip Fassnacht.

MultiCam's all-new Celero 3, 5, and 7 Series of flatbed cutting systems provide end-users unparalleled cutting capabilities for a wide array of industries and applications. Each Digital Cutting System comes with an extensive list of standard features and available customizable options, which ensures businesses gets the right machine for their application.

Attendees will be able to see live machine demonstrations of the Celero Digital Cutting Systems on display at MultiCam's Booth #1625 during the 2018 SGIA EXPO in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets for SGIA are free through the SGIA EXPO registration website.

Since 1989, MultiCam Inc., has manufactured over 13,000 CNC (computer numerical control) cutting solutions for various industries around the world. The innovative company integrates advanced technology and value into highly productive systems that are easy-to-use and built to last. MultiCam manufactures CNC Router, Laser, Plasma, Waterjet, and Knife cutting machines at its 108,000-square-foot facility in North Texas. A global network of experts supports MultiCam, which includes 60 locations worldwide with 20 Technology Centers across North America.

