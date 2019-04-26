MultiCam To Host 2nd Annual Automation Showcase

With the success of last year's Automation Showcase, MultiCam will once again open their doors at ten different MultiCam Technology Centers in the USA, Mexico, and Germany. Attendees are invited to their nearest open house for the months of May and June 2019 for guided tours, live machine cutting demonstrations, and to receive free cut samples from MulitCam's CNC Routers, Digital Cutters, Lasers, Plasmas, and Waterjets*. Tickets/registration to each open house is free . The RSVP links along with more information for each event can be found below.

5/1 – Anaheim, California | Register here

5/14-5/16 - West Springfield, Massachusetts* | Register here**

5/15 – Atlanta, Georgia | Register here

5/22 – Dallas, Texas (Headquarters) | Register here

5/22 – Fort Collins, Colorado | Register here

5/28 – Mexico City, Mexico| Register here

6/5-6/6 – Butzbach, Germany | Register here

6/6-7 – Ferndale, Washington | Register here

6/19 – Orlando, Florida | Register here

6/26 – Chicago, Illinois | Register here

*Machines may vary at each location/date.

**Exhibiting at the EASTEC Tradeshow booth# 1035.

"Although MultiCam is a Global company with over 13,000 machines installed we are most proud of our Regional Technology Centers that can provide a local touch and hands on applications expertise for our customers," says MultiCam's Chairman/CEO, David Morse

This year's Automation Showcase is a great way for anyone interested in MultiCam CNC machinery to see how each machine operates and the value it can add to nearly any manufacturing/production floor," says MultiCam's Director of Sales and Marketing, Philip Fassnacht.

MultiCam's Application Team and Sales staff will be available at each location to answer any questions to help ensure attendees leave with the product knowledge and understanding of which CNC system is best for their application and budget. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP to the open house they plan to attend.

About MultiCam Inc.,

For over 30 years, MultiCam has manufactured over 13,000 CNC Routers, Digital Cutters, Lasers, Plasmas, and Waterjet machines out of their North Texas headquarters. MultiCam's systems are known for their ease-of-use, precision, and reliability for a wide range of industries and manufacturing applications. A global network of highly trained staff supports MultiCam, which includes 60 technology centers around the world with 20 Technology Centers across North America alone.

