Multichannel News Wonder Women 2020 Wraps a Successful All-virtual Edition
Celebrated annual event, hosted by Future PLC and Multichannel News concludes virtual show on a high note, honoring the industry's most accomplished women leaders
Oct 06, 2020, 13:41 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future PLC (LSE:FUTR.L) and Multichannel News today announced their successful inaugural virtual edition of Wonder Women, which annually recognizes exceptional women in media who have attained leadership roles and continue to blaze the trail for the next generation of women leaders in the industry. This year, the awards ceremony was reimagined virtually -- with hundreds attending and 24 sponsors on board, showing support for the Wonder Women and the event, including ESPN, Univision and ViacomCBS.
"On the heels of an equally successful Fall TV 2020 -- also all virtual -- we had high hopes for what has become a celebrated industry tradition," said Kent Gibbons, Content Director for Multichannel News. "Not only undeterred by the format but wholly engaged by it, the Wonder Women, as always, shared inspirational words, valuable advice for those women coming up in the industry. In addition, there could not have been a more intimate, empowering setting for our industry to applaud our 'Women to Watch,' as the community congratulated, supported and cheered them on during live chat."
The virtual format conducted over the course of a multi-segment show, provided the MCN community a chance to celebrate the 2020 Wonder Women and Women to Watch, and also join them in a series of discussions exploring their careers, the future of the industry and how they are addressing current issues in the workplace -- touching on diversity, equality and inclusion. Along with emcee Hannah Storm of ESPN, three hosts led discussions that covered everything from social justice to life amid COVID-19 to career evolution.
"We also are delighted to note that our sponsors' support was unwavering during the transition from live to virtual -- every single one of them," continued Gibbons. "Our team also is especially thankful to our co-hosting supporter SeeHer."
Review the full list of 2020 Wonder Women and Women to Watch here and listed below in alphabetical order:
- Friday Abernethy, SVP, Content Distribution, Univision
- Tricia Alcamo, Group Vice President, Human Resources, Spectrum Enterprise
- Lisa Bonnell, EVP, Comcast Global Audit & General Auditor, Comcast Corporation
- Samantha Cooper, Executive Vice President of Global Content Licensing, ViacomCBS
- Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual, Discovery Channel and Science Channel
- Rosalyn Durant, Senior Vice President, ESPN/Disney
- Mónica Gil, EVP, Chief Administrative & Marketing Officer, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises
- Georgia Juvelis, Executive Vice President - Corporate Communications, AMC Networks
- Jennifer Koester, Director of Telco and Video Distribution Partnerships, Google
- Jeanine Liburd, Chief Social Impact and Communications Officer, BET Networks
- Tina Perry, President, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
- Stephanie Plasse, SVP & Deputy General Counsel, A+E Networks
