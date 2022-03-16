Multichannel Order Management Market size to Grow by USD 1.43 billion | Technavio

Access our detailed 120-page report on "Multichannel Order Management Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026". View Our Report Snapshot

Vendor Analysis:

The multichannel order management market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market. To make the most of the market opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Algopix Holdings Ltd., Browntape Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Cloud Commerce Group Ltd., Constellation Software Inc., Delhivery Pvt. Ltd., GeekSeller LLC, HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Linnworks Software Inc., ManageEcom, nChannel, Newfold Digital Inc., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, SalesWarp, SellerActive Inc., Selro Ltd., Vinculum Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Salesforce.com Inc. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Algopix Holdings Ltd. - The company offers multichannel order management software, namely Solid Commerce for bulk listings, order management, dynamic repricing, and shipping tools for sellers.

Multichannel Order Management Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the multichannel order management market in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of a large number of retail as well as healthcare and telecom vendors in the region, high adoption of online ordering technologies such as mobile apps, and the emergence of IoT analytics in end-user industries will drive the multichannel order management market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Multichannel Order Management Market Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Software - size and forecast 2021-2026

Services - size and forecast 2021-2026

The software segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing globalization along with the growing geographical reach of retail, telecom, BFSI, and IT companies. The demand for software solutions is also increasing in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, Indonesia, and Mexico due to the emergence of e-commerce.

Multichannel Order Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.34% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.46 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Algopix Holdings Ltd., Browntape Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Cloud Commerce Group Ltd., Constellation Software Inc., Delhivery Pvt. Ltd., GeekSeller LLC, HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Linnworks Software Inc., ManageEcom, nChannel, Newfold Digital Inc., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, SalesWarp, SellerActive Inc., Selro Ltd., Vinculum Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Salesforce.com Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

