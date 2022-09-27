Multifamily Investor Hamilton Zanze Acquires Seventh Community in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based real estate firm Hamilton Zanze (HZ) has acquired the 264-unit Springs at Foothills Farm apartment community in Colorado Springs. The purchase marks the firm's seventh property in their current portfolio in the Colorado Springs metro.

firm Hamilton Zanze (HZ) has acquired the 264-unit Springs at Foothills Farm apartment community in Colorado Springs. The units in the Springs at Foothills Farm apartments average 1,047 square feet with private balconies/patios, spacious walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers.

Built in 2021, Springs at Foothills Farm is located at 1203 Affirmed View in the desirable North Colorado Springs submarket, a fifteen-minute drive from Downtown Colorado Springs. The property is close to two of Colorado Springs' major employment drivers, The U.S. Air Force Academy and Fort Carson. The property includes 276,276 net rentable square feet across 12 two- and three-floor residential buildings. The units average 1,047 square feet with private balconies/patios, spacious walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Community amenities include an outdoor barbecue area, a resort-style swimming pool, an on-site car maintenance center, a pet playground and park, a 24-hour fitness center, and attached and detached garage options.

"We are excited to further expand our presence in Colorado Springs with the purchase of Springs at Foothills Farm," said David Nelson, managing director of acquisitions for Hamilton Zanze. "The 2022 garden-style asset features top of the line amenities, ideal location in the booming north Colorado Springs submarket, convenient proximity, just off Interstate-25, to InterQuest Marketplace, the submarket's newest development, access to the largest employers in the Colorado Springs like Lockheed Martin, Hewlett Packard, USAA and Oracle. Springs at Foothills Farm will be an asset to the local community for years to come, and we at Hamilton Zanze are proud to be a part of it."

HZ will execute a capital improvements campaign that includes building, amenity, and green improvements. Additionally, management of the property has also been transitioned to HZ affiliate Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based company.

To learn more about Springs at Foothills Farm, please visit https://www.foothillfarmsapts.com.

ABOUT HAMILTON ZANZE

Hamilton Zanze (HZ) is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that owns and operates apartment communities. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has acquired over $5.9 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern, and Eastern U.S. The company currently owns and operates 131 properties (22,035 units) across 17 states. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com.

Media contact:

Nicole Marshall

[email protected]

504-644-7335

SOURCE Hamilton Zanze