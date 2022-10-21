Multifamily Leadership Announces Finalists for the 2023 Best Places to Work Multifamily®

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The national finalists for the official Best Places to Work Multifamily® will be honored during the upcoming Multifamily Innovation® Summit on December 7-8, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.

At the Summit, each company will learn how they ranked nationally amongst the other participants and will be recognized on stage for their incredible achievement.

Get your tickets to the Summit today.

An exciting new development with the awards this year is the addition of categories.

68 of the finalists are Multifamily Management/Owners. 24 of those finalists were ranked in the 1- 4,999 units category. 37 were ranked in the 5,000 - 19,999 units category and 7 were ranked in the 20,000+ units category.

As a separate category, 15 Multifamily Suppliers/Vendor finalists will learn how they rank nationally.

And finally, 58 of the finalists will find out how they rank on the Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women list.

In its 8th year, the Best Places to Work Multifamily® program continues to fulfill its mission to advance leadership and innovation for multifamily professionals by recognizing those organizations who own, manage, and support apartment communities nationwide and who are making an impact in the world through employee engagement.

"This is our opportunity to showcase the hard work, loyalty, and dedication of everyone who helps make the multifamily industry what it is today. We love recognizing the people within these incredible companies every year and showcasing what they're doing in order to receive this honored distinction within the multifamily industry. These are the best of the best building healthy organizations from the ground up," stated Carrie Antrim, CO-Founder of Multifamily Women®.

Patrick Antrim, CEO of Multifamily Leadership explained, "Next generation leaders want to know their company is making a positive impact in the world. Companies have been measuring resident satisfaction for years and the leading indicator for organizational success is the link between employee engagement and the resident experience. Employees are presented with hundreds of opportunities each day to be their best, but it's the behavior that drives a successful organization, not satisfaction or size. The Best Places to Work Multifamily® companies have stepped up to play that role and will have a much bigger voice in the future."

The national research and benchmarking program demonstrates the industry's focus on people, while illustrating its overall potential— as it annually contributes more than 3.4 trillion-dollars to the U.S. economy and supports more than 17.5 million jobs.

Leaders who are looking to drive their teams forward are encouraged to register and attend the upcoming Multifamily Innovation® Summit on December 7-8, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona, regardless if they're participating in the Best Places to Work Multifamily® Program.

Sponsorship opportunities are available and can be secured here as well for those who want to get their brands in front of these top CEOs and decision-makers not only at the Summit but across all of Multifamily Leadership's social media platforms, broadcast emails, and website.

So, without further ado, the 2023 Best Places to Work Multifamily® finalists arranged alphabetically are:

Alco Management, Inc.

Apartment Dynamics, LLC

APARTMENT SEO, LLC

ApartmentGeofencing.com

Ashford Communities

Avanti Residential

Baron Properties

Berger Rental Communities

BSR REIT

Carter-Haston Real Estate Services, Inc.

CHARLESGATE

Chestnut Hill Realty

City Heights Asset Management LLC

Confluence Communities

Continental Properties

Croatan Investments

DASMEN Residential

Decron Properties

Domuso

Eenhoorn, LLC

FCI Residential

Fogelman Properties

Frankforter Group

Gables Residential

Ginsburg Development Companies, LLC

GoldOller Real Estate Investments

GrayCo Properties, LLC

Hankin Apartments

IMT Residential

Indus Communities

ITEX

JVM Realty

Keener Management

Knock CRM

Lantower Residential

Laramar Group

Lawson

Leonardo247, Inc.

LoanBoss

LURIN Property Management

Marquis Asset Management

Mission Rock Residential, LLC

Morgan Properties

MRI Software

Northland Investment Corporation

NorthPoint Management

O'Brien Realty Group

Passco Companies

Peak Properties

Peg Property Management Group

Perennial Properties

Picerne Real Estate Group

PLK Communities

Poole & Poole Architecture, LLC

Portico Property Management

Presidium

RealSource Properties

Redwood Property Investors, LLC

RentDebt Automated Collections

Rently

REPLI

Respage

ResProp Management

Scully Company

Security Properties Residential LLC

Stoa Group

StoneRiver Company

SYNC Residential

The Bascom Group

The Franklin Johnston Group

The Garrett Companies

The KSC Group

The Life Properties

The Prime Company

The RADCO Companies

The REMM Group

The Westover Companies

Valiant Residential

WeDoTrash

Weller Management

WRH REALTY SERVICES, INC.

Zego

Zocalo Community Development

PRESS CONTACT:

Patrick Antrim

[email protected]

480-719-4409 x101

multifamilyleadership.com

SOURCE Multifamily Leadership