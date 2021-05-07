Multifamily Rents Rose Last Month, Indicating Pandemic Recovery

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The multifamily market is rebounding from the pandemic at a rapid clip, and gateway markets are now seeing positive performance indicators for the first time in many months. The latest Yardi Matrix Multifamily National Report has much good news for owners and investors, including a 1.6 percent year-over-year rent bump.

"That is the largest increase that we have seen since the beginning of the pandemic," said Matrix analysts. Overall rents increased by $10 in April to $1,417. The last time overall rents increased by that amount in a month was June 2015. It was also the largest year-over-year jump since March 2020.

Out of the top 30 markets Matrix reported on, 24 had month-over-month rent growth greater than 0.5%. Of particular significance were the gains in gateway markets. Miami leads the gateway markets with 0.8% rent growth on a trailing 3-month basis. All other gateways had positive trailing 3-month rent growth, with Chicago (0.5%) and Boston (0.4%) showing strong gains. Washington, D.C. (0.2%), New York, San Francisco and Seattle (all 0.1%) are further back in the recovery process.

"We expect the gains in these markets to strengthen as we head into the summer," states the report. Find more good news and in-depth analysis for multifamily from Yardi Matrix.

