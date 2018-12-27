Multifamily Tech Innovation Leaders To Gather At New Housing Conference In Atlanta In February 2019

ATLANTA, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Complex technologies such as short-term rentals, unattended leasing and smart homes require new project management and operational skills for multifamily companies to generate new revenue. Industry experts will supply actionable, practical insights into adopting new technology and partnering with the third parties who are creating it at the RealPage Leaselabs Multifamily Innovation Conference - Atlanta (MICA), which will take place February 6-7, 2019, at Flourish Atlanta (micaconf.com).

Says Steve Lefkovits, "The Southeast is the vibrant heart of the multifamily housing business. For technology to work, it has to work for the owners in Atlanta, Charleston, Raleigh, Orlando, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Birmingham and Jacksonville. Atlanta is one of the birthplaces of professional apartment management, and we're excited to gather in one place the technology practitioners pushing for the next wave of financial and operating efficiency in the business."

MICA 2019 will highlight the innovations that are launching the business of apartment rentals into a thriving industry. Speaking of the "special sauce" that results in operational excellence, Jaja Jackson, director of Global Multifamily Housing Partnerships at Airbnb, "MICA is one of few conferences I see coming in 2019 that people can leave feeling not only informed about ways to financially out-perform competition, but also able to act on that information right away."

MICA 2019 will showcase the new technology-enabled business lines and revenue streams that add to the core multifamily housing business and create new business opportunities. Industry visionaries will discuss and present best practices in emerging new revenue areas such as:

Layering net income through:

Short-stay program revenue, marketing and debt financing considerations

Co-living and higher intensities of rental use

Self-service leasing and industrial-scale uses for smart home technology

Discovering:

How to install Smart access technology and in-home amenity services

Potential game-changers in urban transportation that save space and make it rentable

The recent arrival of blockchain investor relations platforms that can open secondary markets for real estate securities investments

Investing in:

"Synthetic real estate" opportunities as a low-capital way to achieve real estate economics

Technology fund investment versus direct deal investment

Tech investors, real estate investors, operational strategists and those interested in the potential of multifamily housing will learn the latest techniques in underwriting new opportunities and modeling risk; they will recognize the impact on valuation and discover how partnerships can eliminate barriers to achieving revenue.

Sponsorships are still available for those business leaders who are interested in forging connections with multifamily owners, executives, investors, innovators, asset managers, technology providers and other strategic customers in this $1 trillion industry.

About MICA 2019

The Multifamily Innovation Conference - Atlanta is the first event to bring leading-edge innovations to the heart of the multifamily business - the Southeast. Attendees will hear the latest trends and garner insights from industry visionaries.

The advisory board of MICA is comprised of senior representatives from multifamily companies such as:

Kim Bender, Executive Vice President - Head of Property Management at Fairfield Residential

Tracy Bowers, Managing Director, Pollack Shores | Matrix Residential at Matrix Residential

Mike Brewer, Executive Vice President at Radco Residential

Daniel Cohen, Founder at Daydream Apartments

Jaja Jackson, Director, Global Multifamily Housing Partnerships at Airbnb

Ian Davis, Founding Member Davis Craig Law Firm

Gigi Giannoni, Vice President of Marketing at Gables Residential

Sharon Hatfield, Chief Operating Officer at CF Real Estate Services

Kate Irving Jarrell, Director of Marketing at Northwood Ravin

Tim Hermeling, Executive Vice President, Marketing at Cortland

Matt Knight, Investor at Shadow Ventures & Blackhawk Capital

Khushbu Sikaria, Vice President, Innovation & Product Development at Bozzuto Development

Anne Ossewaarde, SVP Asset Management at Preferred Apartment Communities

Susan Vickery, Managing Director at Trammell Crow Residential

Darren Wesemann, Chief Innovation Officer at Berkadia

Kelly Weber, Vice President of Marketing and IT Systems at BH Management

Agenda, registration and biographies can be found at www.micaconf.com.

