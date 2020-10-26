MultifamilyBiz + PowerHour Webcast Series Receives Gold W3 Award for Industry-Focused Podcast Content

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The multifamily housing industry is a highly fragmented market, which has seen a vast array of changes over the last decade. Over the years, technological innovations, market shifts, and now, the novel coronavirus have all disrupted the industry. Despite all of these changes and obstacles, however, the sector is now prospering more than ever before. Today, 43 million Americans call a rental apartment their home, and the multifamily housing industry and its residents are responsible for contributing over 3.4 trillion dollars to the national economy.

Covering the vast spectrum of such changes are two multifamily thought leaders with unique perspectives in the market, who have met monthly since 2007 to discuss these industry shifts as they happen. Their podcast, MultifamilyBiz.com + PowerHour Webcast Series, has now won its first Gold w3 Award. Podcast hosts, Kerry W. Kirby, founder and CEO of 365 Connect, a leading provider of digital marketing, leasing and resident service platforms, and Ernest F. Oriente, a property management expert and founder of PowerHour, are celebrating their series' recent milestone of over 130 episodes, as well as the privilege of receiving this highly esteemed award.

Kirby and Oriente, along with the rest of the winners of the 15th Annual w3 Awards, illuminate the brilliance of digital experiences, content, and creativity. The w3 Awards recognizes the creative and marketing professionals responsible for contributions of excellence in the following categories: Websites, Marketing, Video, Mobile, Social, and of course, Podcasts. Evaluated by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, over 3,000 entries from across the globe had their work judged this year in one of the fiercest competitions yet.

Oriente responded to the recent announcement, "Kerry and I are honored to receive this prestigious global award. It's our passion to continue to discover innovations within the industry, as we highlight new and profound ways to better serve residents and build strong and successful teams, all while guiding leaders around the world to reach and exceed their corporate goals. We strive to offer diverse, intriguing content to our audience, so they may accommodate the unprecedented growth occurring in our industry, which is fueled by the next generation of renters and preferences."

Initially a passion project for Kirby and Oriente, the MultifamilyBiz + PowerHour Webcast Series delivers original podcast content that discusses the significance of technology in modern multifamily housing operations and provides innovative growth strategies for gaining traction within that very market. With a combined experience of almost 50 years in the multifamily housing industry, Oriente and Kirby have presented on topics such as mobile, social media, UX design, SEO, vendor relationships, and recruiting. They are passionate about discussing informative, thorough, and thought-provoking monthly content.

Kirby concluded, "Ernest and I have spent more than a decade diligently watching multifamily market trends. We started this journey with a mission to provide listeners with much-needed information and deliver a mix of time-tested and leading-edge strategies across a wide range of topics to the more than 12 million professionals who serve our industry. We have been humbled by the magnitude of our audience and their positive response each month, and now, by this recognition from the highly prestigious w3 Awards."

To explore webcast content, visit MultifamilyBiz.com

ABOUT MULTIFAMILYBIZ + POWERHOUR WEBCAST SERIES: Founded by multifamily housing industry thought leaders Kerry W. Kirby and Ernest F. Oriente, the MultifamilyBiz + PowerHour Webcast Series is a monthly installment of comprehensive, educational, and leading-edge programming. The webcasts are presented and hosted on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media platform for the multifamily housing industry, which delivers news, events, and resources to more than one million monthly visitors. Explore: www.MultifamilyBiz.com

Related Images

multifamilybiz.jpg

MultifamilyBiz

MultifamilyBiz.com is the largest media platform for the Multifamily Housing Industry - delivering news and resources to more than one million monthly visitors.

SOURCE MultifamilyBiz + PowerHour